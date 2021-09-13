On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Liberty Fall Festival parade.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and is expected to last around 90 minutes.
The parade route will be completely barricaded by 10:15 am. so that parade entries can line up safely. The parade is limited to 75 entries.
Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce President Gayle Potter said drivers need to start being aware of the route and possible barricades as early as 9 a.m.
The parade route starts at Heritage Middle School on Kansas and proceeds east. The parade then turns north onto Missouri, west onto Franklin and ends back at the middle school.
The parade theme is “Better Together.” Potter said the theme is fitting after last year’s hiatus and the hope that the community will prevail through the current issues. She also hopes to see the theme dominant with the entries.
The parade marshal is Sgt. Steve Copp with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
