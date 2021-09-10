Last year took the wind out of a lot of event organizers’ collective sails. The pandemic forced community festivals’ leaders to make those unhappy decisions to cancel the events. Like others, the Liberty Fall Festival didn’t take place, much to the chagrin of those who crave that community.
This year, Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce President Gayle Potter said the festival planning committee has been working full force.
“There are modifications, of course, because it’s the right thing to do,” she said. “It’s about creating an environment responsibly and that means more handwashing stations and more sanitizing stations around the festival grounds. We are looking at the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control carefully.”
Vendor booth spaces started being sold in early June.
“I can tell that the people who are coming, whether it’s a local or area business that wants to share what they do to the crafters and the food vendors, these are people who 100% want to be here,” Potter said.
However, Potter is being cautious with planning. The only entertainment this year will be the Brothers Walker on Friday, Sept. 24.
“We are asking people to bring their lawn chairs or space themselves on the grass going down to the Rooney Justice Center where the main stage is,” she said. “I know it’s going to look different as we want people to space out.”
Unlike in previous years, there will be no second stage or the use of the main stage for dance groups and other performances.
“I know a lot of these groups will be in the parade and perform there, but we are again seeking to control large clusters of people,” Potter said.
The parade will feature 75 entries and this year’s theme is “Better Together.”
“We want to control the length of the parade,” she said. “The plan is again encourage people to be aware of their space.”
Along those lines, the carnival this year will be in its usual spot, east of Liberty City Hall, but there will be fewer rides and hopefully fewer lines, Potter said. The area carnival company of Jones & Co. Carnival will again bring in the carnival rides and some midway games.
“The festival is going to look different, but we’re here and we are having it,” she explained. “We still have our supportive sponsors and volunteers. We couldn’t do this without them.”
