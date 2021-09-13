One of the big activities during Liberty Fall Festival is to explore the multitude of booths that are around the historic Liberty Square along the streets of Main, Franklin and Water then heading down Kansas Street and finally along Leonard.
Some of the arts and crafts vendors will return and others are new to the festival.
“We noticed that the pandemic hit them too,” said Gayle Potter, president of the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have been told that supply chains were halted for some and others who might have been crafting full-time went back to the job market.”
For Nancy Bishop, the chamber’s membership specialist, the vendor variety is an aspect of her job she enjoys.
“I love when we get to see the jewelry, candles, soaps, art, woodworking, and more,” she said. “I know the downtown Square will be full and be an enjoyable experience for those who attend.”
Here is a smattering of those arts and crafts vendors coming this year.
• Cooper Farm Décor from Holt features handmade wreaths and other seasonal décor for the home.
• Skyboy Photos by Kansas Citian David Bayard, a woodworker, photographer and poet who describes his work as “I combine sky, weather and deep-space photography with my poetry, featuring Photo-Poems, framed canvas prints, special cards and keepsakes, and illustrated books of poems.”
• Shut the Front Door KC features front door signs and more.
• Another returning vendor is Star Lucky Crafts with handmade crafts, backpacks, purses and stuffed animals.
• A fair trades goods booth called Impact Gifts LLC may have coffee, pottery, jewelry, apparel and more.
• HMA Creations out of North Kansas City will be bringing their lamps, night lights, jewelry, bowls, ornaments, clocks, flags and other custom items from fusible glass. We also repurpose wine and liquor bottles into wind chimes, fountains, and hummingbird feeders.
• Cottonwood Ink is created by Liberty Public Schools teachers Melissa McCullough and Ashley Taylor. Their works include graphic tees, tanks and sweatshirts locally designed and printed.
