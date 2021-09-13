As a reminder, the Liberty Fall Festival website includes a tab about COVID safety. Like other guidelines, the recommendation is to stay home if feeling sick, having tested positive or have been exposed.
The organizers are hoping the community maintains physical distancing such as six feet apart when standing in line. Practice good hand hygiene and wash those hands frequently. Hand sanitizer stands will be placed throughout the
Masks are not required; wearing masks are encouraged when unable to social distance. Observe all posted signage.
• Staff and volunteers will be screened prior to starting their shift.
• Additional restrooms, hand wash stations and hand sanitizer stands will be available.
• There will be no chairs or bleachers for watching performances. The community is encouraged to bring in lawn chairs or blankets.
• Picnic tables will be spread out and fewer will be available. Food vendors must follow the Clay County Public Health Center guidelines for a temporary food establishment.
• The carnival area will be sanitized frequently.
