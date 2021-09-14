The Liberty Arts Commission’s annual rotating downtown sculpture display may have one of the most popular art pieces on display during the Liberty Fall Festival. Titled “Raptor” by Fulton, Missouri artist Vince Houston stands in front of Liberty City Hall.
The raptor is a fabricated steel piece that weighs around 200 pounds.
Houston, who worked as a plumber, has also been an artist for more than 40 years. First, it was glassblowing and in the early 1990s, he switched to steel which allows him to work on larger pieces.
He said he is thrilled to have a sculpture that is part of a walking art tour.
“It’s always a great idea for public art,” Houston said. “A lot of towns we have visited in the past few years have seen a real rejuvenation in part because of the public art. It brings a new interest to that downtown area.”
“Raptor,” which took about a month to fabricate, represents a life-long love of dinosaurs.
“My dad was a college professor and we ended up 30 miles for dinosaurs in Utah,” he said. “We went all the time to various dig sites.”
The second piece that might garner some attention is Dale Lewis’s work “Out of Africa,” which is at the corner of Franklin and Water streets. The piece, a giraffe, stands more than 10 feet tall and is made of stainless steel flatware. Lewis started out as an electrical technician and machinist before jumping into three dimensional art.
He describes his work as finding inspiration in scrap materials. “My goal is to make each of my pieces entertaining, fun and recognizable as having been crafted with salvaged materials.” He said art should also make people smile.
Artist Joe Allred will have two pieces on display — “Liberty Campana” and “Community Cube.” Allred didn’t start his art career until 2015 after a long career in biomedical science. Community Cube” will be at Kansas and Prairie streets while “Liberty Campana” will be by the Liberty City Hall Plaza. According to the artist, the piece is part of a series of sound sculptures. “I am inspired by the reaction of children who are surprised and delighted that they are not only allowed to touch the artwork, but encouraged to make the bell ring.”
Kirk Seese is another artist bringing in two pieces — “Magnify” and “Feather.” The first piece will be near the Liberty Police Station entrance on Missouri Street. “Feather” will be at the corner of Franklin and Main.
“Feather” is a series that debuted in late 2018 that stands around 10 feet on average. The piece is steel and panels which are primed, routed and sanded, and have designs directly printed onto the surface of both sides using UV inks from a large format flatbed printer. Each panel is then coated in an acrylic sealer to ensure its longevity outdoors, according to the artist’s website.
Similar to “Feather,” “Magnify” is a series that includes pieces that are interactive and kinetic. Magnify spins in a gyroscopic manner, either by a strong wind, or by the viewer.
Seese wrote an open love letter to public art on his website, where in part he shares, “You require no entry fee, no cover charge or special invitation. … You’re out there, in the wild, unapologetic, yet vulnerable, and for everyone to see! … You invite discussion and bring the world of visual arts to people’s everyday lives….”
Jacob Burmood is back with a piece titled “Aloft” which will be found on Missouri Street. His work “Plumb Twisted” was the first piece for the Liberty Arts Commission in 2017. There is also a commissioned piece of his work at Second Baptist Church titled “Love’s Legacy.”
“I’m excited to be bringing work to Liberty and I love showing in your city,” he said.
Burmood said his obsession with fabric stems from its ability to conform to invisible forces such as gravity that flow through it, creating a physical graph allowing us to see the action of unseen energies.
“This work focuses on fabric, a material that is so integrated into our daily lives that we tend to ignore its beauty. My goal with this sculpture is to draw attention to the drape and flow of cloth by recontextualizing it into a free-standing sculpture that simultaneously displays and defies gravity’s pull. This contradiction functions as a cue to the viewer to give more attention to something that is commonplace,” he explained.
Nathan Pierce is bringing in “Indigenous,” which will be located at Kansas and Main streets. The powder-coated steel and acrylic piece has bright metal and color.
On his artist page, Pierce writes that the large sculptural pieces, “reflect not only his personal interest in architectural forms, but also a belief that communication plays a fundamental role in our perceptions of the world we live in. His work has always dealt with the conflicts of confinement and freedom and exploring catalyst between the two: building or destroying communication. … Inspired by his many years in the construction business, the idea to create sculpture from those same materials seemed natural and permanent.”
Jeff Kiefer’s piece, “In Motion,” will be in the lot next to the Clay County Archives. In his artist statement, “Growing up in rural Indiana I was exposed to abandoned farm homes and rundown steel structures. I was always fascinated by the way nature seemed to devour and erase these manmade structures. Without these abandoned shells creating a latticework for the flora, the plants wouldn’t have the necessary support to grow. Inspired by natures resiliency to survive and grow through adversary. The works ask for you to view them as ruins found from a lost time and place …”
