There are some specialty booths as well along the vendor routes. WoodChux Axe Throwing will have the mobile lanes out for the Liberty Fall Festival.
Some of the local nonprofits and area organizations will also have booths around the festival grounds. The Knights of Columbus will have tenderloins, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, French fries and non-alcoholic drinks.
The Northland Therapeutic Riding Center will again have a booth where they are hoping to recruit volunteers. The group usually brings out a miniature horse or two.
Journey Church pastors and congregation members will again be handing out free bottles of water and chatting about the church and its ministries.
St. James Anglican Church will be selling coffee as a fundraiser for the church steeple.
Northstar Church again returns to the festival grounds with the mini-pumpkin painting booth.
Liberty Christian Church will also be giving out water and chip clips while supplies last.
The Liberty Police Department will have a booth at the festival, sharing information about the annual Shop with a Cop. Usually the group has some sort of raffle.
The Thrivent Kansas City Metro Group is also sponsoring a fundraiser for Love INC of Clay County at the Liberty Fall Festival. Stop by the Thrivent booth on Kansas Street near Main Street Friday and Saturday.
The fall basket includes fall must-haves including Chiefs tickets. Thrivent is donating 100% of the money raised from this raffle to Love INC’s Rent and Utilities Fund. Those wishing to enter must be 18 years or older. Any donation amount gets an entry.
Several of the vendors that are part of the downtown Farmers Market will be participating again.
Among the food vendors, there is Hawaiian ice and kettle corn.
Liberty’s own LaDulzura Creamery will be bringing their tortas and a limited selection of ice creams and Mexican sodas.
Twitsted Taters is back with the gourmet-loaded fries.
Plus Sugar Daddy’s Lemonade will include Italian sausage, hot dogs, fresh-squeezed lemonade, limeade and more.
KC Whip and Company is also bringing their Dole Whip truck and will offer several flavors of the Dole Soft Serve.
