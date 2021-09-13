What makes a positive community? The quality of a community is often dictated by the degree of engagement and happiness individuals can draw from community interactions. Two churches are stepping up to help make the Liberty Fall Festival a positive experience.
The Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St., will again offer up one of its parking lots specifically for handicapped parking. Along with that, there will be golf cart shuttles during the Liberty Fall Festival. Their hours of service will be 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
The church also has a welcome center that will be open for restrooms and cold water. There will also be water bowl outside for the dogs.
On Sunday, a bulk of the church congregation from The Table Liberty, 940 Kent St., will be again offering service by cleaning the festival grounds.
