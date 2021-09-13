While the Liberty Fall Festival planning committee and the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce staff have scaled back the festival in an attempt to offer a safer environment, there are still plenty of things to do.
On Friday, Sept. 24, the booths around the Square, down Kansas and Leonard streets are slated to open at 11 a.m. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. in the parking lots at Kansas and Missouri streets. Tickets cost $1 each or 32 tickets for $25. The Brothers Walker will perform at 7 p.m. The booths are to close at 9 p.m. and the carnival at 10:30 p.m.
The booths reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The parade starts at 11 a.m. The carnival also reopens at 11 a.m. There will be a flag disposal service at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Franklin and Main streets. The booths are to close at 9 p.m. and the carnival at 10:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Sept. 26, the carnival will be open from noon – 4 p.m. There will be wristbands available for $20 on Sunday only.
