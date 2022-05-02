People who wish to hit the road this spring are advised to plan their trip in advance to make it as relaxing and fun as possible.
Surviving a long-distance vehicle journey can be challenging, but car rental experts from StressFreeCarRental.com have put together a list of tips that can help you plan the perfect road trip.
Make sure your vehicle is in good condition
There’s nothing worse than setting off for a fun road trip only to be stuck on the side of the road because of a mechanical issue.
"Make sure you check your tire pressure, oil and wiper fluid levels and don’t forget to fill the tank," states a release.
Clean out your car
Decluttering your vehicle before you head out on your journey is a good starting point because trash will inevitably start to pile up when you spend a long time on the road.
"It’s good to at least have a clean slate at the outset. Throughout the trip you should also make an effort to clear out the pockets and floor of the car at least once a day," the release states.
Agree on the budget
This one may not be as relevant when you’re traveling with your family members, but it’s a crucial step when you’re planning a trip with your friends or anyone else who’s not in your household.
"You should take into account how much each passenger is willing to spend on the trip to avoid people being upset," states the release. "Decide whether you’re just buying meals from gas stations or going to restaurants, do you want to stay in hotels or camp out in tents?"
Put together a playlist
Good tunes are one of the most important aspects of a good road trip, according to the car trip experts.
"Blasting music and singing along with the windows down and hair flying in the wind — that’s a road trip essential. To cater to everyone’s music tastes, you could create a specific playlist for the road trip that includes all of the passengers’ favorite songs," states the release.
Bring healthy snacks and water
Snacks are another road trip necessity.
"However, you should try to pack some healthy snacks such as fruits, nuts and granola bars rather than the constant junk food indulgence that will make people feel more fatigued. Don’t also forget to bring loads of water to keep yourself hydrated," states the experts' tips.
Have stops to stretch your legs
Experts suggest that you should get out of your car and stretch your legs every two hours. This can be planned in an effective way — for example, time stops for when you’re going to get meals or want to sightsee.
Bring your charger
Nowadays everything is done from smartphones, which means you won’t have to bring a map or GPS device. You can Google different places to go and use a translation app to help you communicate when you travel abroad.
"To rely on this powerful tool on your trip, you must definitely remember to bring your phone charger and a battery bank," states the release.
Agree on sightseeing stops
When you set out on your journey there may be many interesting sights to see on the way, but if you have a set timeframe for your trip then you might have to prioritize some places over others.
"Make sure to discuss with your fellow passengers which are your must-see sites to avoid seeing disappointed faces in the car," states the release.
Don’t drive when you’re tired
Driving while you’re tired is dangerous because fatigue lowers your reaction time and reduces your ability to focus.
"It’s important to take turns when driving, make regular stops and have enough sleep before you get behind the wheel," said experts.
Pack an emergency kit
It’s always better to be safe than sorry. Packing an emergency kit including essential tools and a first aid kit is something simple, yet it can have a massive impact when an accident should occur, states the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.