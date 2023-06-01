13 area students take stage at William Jewell

LIBERTY — Grace Fisher and Andrew Hand are vocalists who have performed together for more than seven years. Now, they have recruited some friends as they head to the Peters Theater Stage to perform at William Jewell College.
The concert is 7 p.m. Friday, June 9. Tickets for the show can be purchased online at corbintheatre.org.
Fisher graduated from Liberty High School this year and will be attending The Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at Southeast Missouri State in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s in musical theater. Her past credits include playing Emma in “The Prom” (Music Theatre Kansas City), Ursula in “The Little Mermaid” (Liberty High School), The Baker’s Wife in “Into the Woods” (Liberty High School) and Katherine Plumber in “Newsies” (Liberty Middle School). She served as the president of Liberty High School’s Thespian Troupe as well their JayBlues Acapella Group.
She has been honored with five Blue Star nominations and has two Blue Star Award wins. She is a two-time, all-state choir member and recently received one of four performance scholarships from Missouri Thespians.
Hand graduated from Liberty High School this year and will also be attending The Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at Southeast Missouri State in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s in musical theater.
His past credits include playing Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid” (Liberty High School), Lord Farquaad in “Shrek” (MTKC), Joseph in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (MTKC), Black Stache in “Peter and the Starcatcher” (Liberty High School) and Jack Kelly in “Newsies” (Liberty Middle School).
Hand served as the publicist of Liberty High School’s Thespian Troupe and was a member of the theater, choir and speech and debate departments. In 2022, he won the Blue Star Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role for his performance as Andrew Carnes in “Oklahoma!” This summer, he will be playing the role of The Beast in MTKC’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
The following classmates and fellow thespians will be joining them during the William Jewell performance:
• Mary Bates, who graduated from LHS this year and will be attending Missouri State University to pursue a bachelor’s in theatre design, technology and stage management;
• Madeline Belcher, a Liberty High School 2023 grad who will be attending Oklahoma City University to pursue a bachelor’s in musical theater;
• Ellie Eisele, who graduated from Olathe East High School in Kansas this year and will be attending the College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati to pursue a bachelor’s in musical theater;
• Sophie Ferguson, a recent LHS grad who will be attending Kansas State University to pursue a degree in communication sciences and disorders;
• Kate Fisher, Grace’s sister and a student in the theater department at Liberty High School;
• Karmen Gonzales, a LHS grad who will be attending Missouri State University to pursue a degree in early childhood education;
• Maddy Hand, Andrew’s sister and a LHS theater student;
• Evan Marley, who attends the University of Missouri-Kansas City and is pursuing a degree in architecture;
• Meg Rieger, a fellow LHS 2023 grad who will be attending Roosevelt University in Chicago to pursue a bachelor’s in musical theater;
• Joansel Rodriguez, a LHS grad who will be attending the University of Missouri-Kansas City to double major in music performance and music education; and
•Ella Torno, a LHS grad who will be attending Loyola University in Chicago to pursue a degree in psychology.
