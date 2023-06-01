13 area students take stage at William Jewell

Andrew Hand and Grace Fisher will perform with several other area students at William Jewell College June 9.

 Submitted Photos

LIBERTY — Grace Fisher and Andrew Hand are vocalists who have performed together for more than seven years. Now, they have recruited some friends as they head to the Peters Theater Stage to perform at William Jewell College.

The concert is 7 p.m. Friday, June 9. Tickets for the show can be purchased online at corbintheatre.org.

