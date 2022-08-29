featured top story 2022 Greater Kansas City Grandfamilies Conference Sept. 9 Aug 29, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Northland Grandfamilies provides support and resources for grandparents and other relatives raising children. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northland Grandfamilies is hosting a free conference from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Missouri Route 291, Liberty.The community event is aimed at all grandparents or other relatives/kinship raising grandchildren providing fun and educational programming throughout the day, according to a press release.Activities will include: breakfast, local exhibitors, entertainment, door prizes, presentations, guided self-care, support and inspiration from other grandfamilies, socializing and a boxed lunch.For more information, contact Becky Franklin at (816) 468-0400 or beckyf@tri-countymhs.org. To register, call (816) 468-0400 ext 166. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Becky Franklin Beckyf@tri-countymhs.org Grandfamilies Community Event Grandparents Raising Grandkids × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News 2022 Greater Kansas City Grandfamilies Conference Sept. 9 Dove Cameron dedicates MTV VMA to 'all of the queer kids out there' Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states Jennifer Hudson on Her Hosting Style & How Much Singing to Expect in New Talk Show Daniel Craig says James Bond experience prepared him for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Nathalie Emmanuel loves 'psychological thrillers' Britney Spears and Sir Elton John 'plan to release extended version of Hold Me Closer' Ozzy Osbourne will give touring his 'best shot' Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple statesCommunity remembers former Kearney coach Chad HopkinsSarah C. OlsonFederal agents continue to uncover stash houses of smuggled people in El PasoMasks are linked to satanic rituals, St. Louis County executive candidate claims in suitLiberty North, Broncos face off in massive week one gameLiberty North's defense manhandles Broncos in opening gamePlane crash injures 2 in countySuspect charged with murder after shooting of Central Methodist University football playerWeekend events include family fun Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
