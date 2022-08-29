stock_grandfamilies

Northland Grandfamilies provides support and resources for grandparents and other relatives raising children.

 Metro Creative

Northland Grandfamilies is hosting a free conference from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Missouri Route 291, Liberty.

The community event is aimed at all grandparents or other relatives/kinship raising grandchildren providing fun and educational programming throughout the day, according to a press release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.