The 11th Annual Julia’s Warriors Run for Hope will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. This year, the event has a new location — at the Little Platte Swim Beach at Smithville Lake. The area is located within Little Platte Park on the west side of the lake and is accessible from 180th Street.
The run honors the late Julia Bargman, a local who became a beloved athlete and teacher in the Smithville School District. One of her favorite sports was track and field.
In 1996, she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Bargman passed in 2010.
The event in her honor includes a 5K run and 1-mile walk with proceeds benefiting St. Luke’s Foundation Center for Women’s Care, University of Nebraska Foundation— Fred & Pamela Buffet Cancer Research Center and the Julia Bargman Hope Foundation.
The run starts at 8 a.m. with the walk at 8:05 a.m. For those running or walking in honor or memory of someone, pink ribbons can be purchased. While the event honors people battling or who have passed from all types of cancer, organizers hope to line the course with pink ribbons of hope.
Packet pick-up is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Family Worship Center, 98 Stonebridge Lane; or from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. the morning of the race at the swim beach location.
Prizes will be awarded to top-three overall male and female winners. There also will be prizes awarded to top-three age group winners for male and female runners and walkers. For more details, visit {a href=”http://juliaswarriorsrunforhope.com/register-donate.php” target=”_blank”}juliaswarriorsrunforhope.com/register-donate.php.
Walk to end Huntington’s disease
In addition to the Smithville race aiding cancer research, The Liberty Team Hope Walk benefiting the Huntington’s Disease Society of America is this weekend.
The race starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.
“I can’t wait to see everyone at the Liberty Mo Team Hope Walk,” said Rosalie Hamilton, local event coordinator, in a press release. “It is a 3.2-mile paved loop that is wheelchair friendly, stroller friendly and dog friendly. Team Hope walks go a long way in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow.”
Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $20 million for HD since its inception in 2007. Online registration can be found and donations made at {a href=”http://hdsa.org/thwliberty” target=”_blank”}hdsa.org/thwliberty.
Alzheimer’s walk in Gladstone
The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s starts with a 9 a.m. ceremony and the walk at 9:15 a.m., also on Saturday. The event is in Happy Rock Park West, 7600 NE Antioch Road.
Walk events have been designed with safety in mind including a venue layout that allows for physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations, contactless registration and more. All funds raised through the walk further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
To register, visit {a href=”https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/KS-HeartofAmerica?pg=entry&fr_id=14485” target=”_blank”}https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/KS-HeartofAmerica?pg=entry&fr_id=14485.
11th Annual Bill Cross Run
Another run, the 11th Annual Bill Cross 5K Walk/Run is happening Sunday, Oct. 10, at Zona Rosa. The run is in memory of Bill Cross, former mayor of Gladstone and a teacher, coach, administrator, mentor and role model for more than 35,000 area students. All funds raised from this event support Feed Northland Kids.
The race starts at 8 a.m. and takes runners and walkers around the Zona Rosa shopping center. Race packet pick-up will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at The Grove.
For more details, visit {a href=”http://raceroster.com/events/2021/50527/11th-annual-bill-cross-5k-walkrun” target=”_blank”}raceroster.com/events/2021/50527/11th-annual-bill-cross-5k-walkrun. For other questions, email Feed Northland Kids Executive Director Chris Evans at cevans@feednorthlandkids.org.
