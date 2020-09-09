Getting older isn’t easy as aging may present a myriad of issues that mean decisions need to be made. The following are tips provided by experts to help people age gracefully and without breaking the bank.
Keeping the mind sharp
According to EverydayHealth.com, keeping the mind sharp can be done through diet and activity. Keeping the heart healthy can be done through things like managing cholesterol and blood pressure. Experts at the site state heart health is important in combating the onset of dementia.
“Staying active does not have to involve the gym. You can go for a walk or take the stairs instead of the elevator, play with your children or grandchildren, or even attend yoga sessions,” states aging.com. “These activities keep your heart rate up and keep you looking young and feeling healthy.
Another tip from everydayhealth.com is to be sure to get enough exercise and socialization. Exercise helps promote blood flow to the brain, which, in turn, reduces the risk of stroke.
“Making new friends or spending time with the ones you have might be good for your brain. A 2018 study published in Scientific Reports looked at older adults in China,” the website states, “ and found that participants with consistently high or increased social engagement had a lower risk of dementia than those with consistently low social engagement.”
Brain stimulation can also be achieved by having educated conversations, learning a new skill or taking a class at a local community college or library, the site states.
Healthy skin
According to aging.com, one of the best things one can do to keep their skin, the body’s largest organ, healthy is using sunscreen.
“While the sun nourishes us with vitamin D, it also has harmful ultraviolet rays, which can potentially lead to skin cancer. Some dermatologists say that 90% of dark spots, wrinkles and sagging are as a result of sun exposure,” the website states.
Experts also suggest using a retinol regime in one’s skin care routine to keep skin with a rosy glow. A retinol is a derivative of vitamin A. Most dermatologists recommend it because of its anti-aging effects.
”It increases the production of collagen, which prevents fine lines,” states aging.com. “It is also responsible for the development of new blood vessels, leading to a healthy rosy skin.”
Aging.com also recommends not smoking, maintaining a positive attitude and getting enough sleep to aid in healthy and graceful aging.
“According to a report by the Mayo Clinic, smoking significantly speeds up the aging process. The chemicals infused in the cigarettes have also been known to damage the skin fiber, collagen and reduce the skin’s elasticity. It is, therefore, advisable to avoid smoking cigarettes,” states aging.com.
According to a study from Yale University, people who viewed aging positively lived 7.5 years longer than those who approached it with a negative attitude. According to the Journal of American Medical Association, seniors who viewed aging positively are 40% more likely to recover from a disability than those who see it as synonymous to helplessness.
“The more you embrace getting older and appreciate its positive aspects, the happier you are and the younger you look,” states aging.com.
