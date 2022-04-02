The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is now accepting entries for its annual photo contest. Winning entries will be featured on the department’s social media platforms. The deadline to submit photos is Oct. 1.
Entries can include images from anywhere in Missouri, featuring beautiful natural resources, unique state parks and historic sites, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather, wildlife and people enjoying the outdoors.
Contestants can submit entries in the following categories:
Natural Resources: Photographs of Missouri’s air, landscapes and waterways.
Unique Places: Photographs taken within one of Missouri’s state parks and historic sites. For a list of all parks and sites visit mostateparks.com.
People Enjoying Missouri’s Outdoors: Photographs of people enjoying and exploring Missouri’s great outdoors.
This contest is open to amateur photographers and there are no age restrictions.
Participants can submit two photographs per category with a maximum of six entries.
Duplicate photos in multiple categories will not be accepted and all photographs must be taken in Missouri.
All photographs must include photographer name, photo caption or title, contact information as well as the location and/or address information of the photo. Photos must be submitted in JPEG format and must be available as high-resolution files (preferred at 300 DPI with at least 2400 pixels on the long side).
Applicants must submit a completed Missouri DNR Photo Contest Entry and Release Form for each entry. Minors must also submit a Parent Permission Form.
Judges will choose first, second, third and honorable mention winners for each category.
For more information or to submit photos, visit dnr.mo.gov/photo-contest. Questions about the photo contest can be sent to socialmedia@dnr.mo.gov.
