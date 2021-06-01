LIBERTY — In May, missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cleaned up and landscaped the historic home where Alexander Doniphan stayed during the Civil War. Located at 438 Moss St. in Liberty, the property is currently owned by community service leader Clay Lozier.
In the late 1830s, Alexander Doniphan defended Joseph Smith, Smith's brother Hyrum and a number of other Mormon church leaders who were imprisoned in what is now the Historic Liberty Jail site off Main Street in Liberty.
The residence on Moss Street is about one block away from Doniphan’s final resting place in Fairview-New Hope cemeteries.
Danny Campbell, who served as the local liaison for younger missionaries, said Lozier’s historic property needed refreshing, especially in creating a new pathway from the house to the guest house in the backyard.
“We have about 17 volunteers out here helping with this service project,” he said during the work day. “The church has 60,000 missionaries worldwide, reaching out to help in many, many ways.”
Area bishop, Kirk Sanford, joined in shoveling dirt and loading wheelbarrows.
“It’s a good opportunity to get out and serve,” he said. “There are a lot of blessings to those who serve and to those who benefit from that act of service.”
The missionaries came from all over. Elder Andy Liljenquist hails from Bountiful, Utah.
“We just help people,” he said. “It’s fun and it’s good community. We aim to help whatever and whenever people need it.”
While the male missionaries were in the back carving the new walkway, wheelbarrows full of dirt were being taken to Sister Janeal Rydalch from Idaho Falls, Idaho and Sister Leah Holt from Mesa, Arizona. The two young women were clearing a large flower bed.
Lozier, who serves on the Liberty Parks and Recreation Board as well as the Liberty Historic District Review Committee, said he exchanged phone numbers with some of the younger guys when they came to shovel snow from one of Lozier’s neighbor’s driveways this winter.
“They wanted to offer a hand,” he said of the clean-up day project. “They are really sincere and nice people. They want to offer community service. Getting young people involved is a real gift.”
