Editor’s Note: This is the first in series of stories on bullying to be published in several editions. Future stories will look at bullying statistics, prevention strategies, how bullying and harassment is investigated by law enforcement and what more can be done to prevent these behaviors.
As October is National Bullying Prevention Month, school leaders are speaking about the definition of bullying and what districts do when it is reported.
According to the Jason Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to prevention of youth suicide through educational and awareness programs, bullying is any unwanted and aggressive behavior that involves a power imbalance, whether real or perceived.
According to PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, when bullying behavior directed at a target is also based on a protected class such as race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin or disability, that behavior is then defined as harassment.
“For example, bullying behavior meets the threshold of harassment when a student is being verbally bullied with demeaning language about their disability,” states the National Bullying Prevention Center website.
Students experiencing harassment have protections at the federal level. The Office of Civil Rights and the Department of Justice report bullying is considered “discriminatory harassment” when based on a student’s race, color, religion, sex, age, disability or national origin.
“If a student is experiencing discriminatory harassment, federally-funded schools are obligated under federal law to address the behavior,” states the national center’s site.
Technology, according to experts, has made bullying easier to commit and sometimes more widespread. Bullying using technological or digital means is often referred to as cyberbullying. Cyberbullying includes the distribution of mean or inappropriate email or text messages and the use of social media to post rumors, embarrassing photos, videos or messages.
Smithville
According to Smithville schools’ policy, students are encouraged to report bullying behaviors and staff are expected to report it. Reports may be made in person or through online forms found on the district website under “emergency actions” at smithvilleschooldistrict.net and on each school building website.
When a report is filed, building and district administration are alerted via email so an investigation can be conducted.
Kearney
In Kearney, even if an incident does not involve school property, according to the district policy, the district may impose punishment.
“Even when cyberbullying does not involve district property, activities or technology resources, the district may impose consequences or discipline ... if there is a sufficient nexus to the educational environment or the behavior materially and substantially disrupts the educational environment,” states the policy.
In Kearney, bullying includes physical actions like violence, gestures, theft or damaging property; verbal or written taunts including name calling, put-downs, extortion or threats; or threats of retaliation for reporting such acts.
Reporting can be done in the district by way of online form under “quick links” on the high school website,
khs.ksdr1.net, as well as via links on the middle and junior high school sites.
Samantha Anderson, in her ninth year at Kearney Junior High as a counselor, said one of the biggest issues is bullying over social media.
“It seems easier for kids to speak their mind if they get to hide behind the screen,” she said. “I feel like when school went to virtual teaching and kids were home, social media seemed the platform as they had more time and access to their phones.”
Anderson said with kids in school buildings in person, time is limited for these behaviors, but that doesn’t mean bullying or harassment can’t happen.
“No matter what, it can be detrimental,” she said. “There is an online form that can be filled out that takes on reporting issues. We want students to feel safe at school.”
When an offense is reported, if a Kearney district investigation determines punishment or consequence is needed, these consequences include a range of actions. According to the handbook, which must be acknowledged by students and families according to the district, the first offense can mean up to three days of out-of-school suspension and/or loss of school privileges such as activities and extracurriculars. A second offense can mean three to five days out-of-school suspension and referral to the guidance department for intervention counseling, A third offense could mean five to 10 days out-of-school suspension and loss of privileges. Depending on severity of the infraction at any level, expulsion may also be warranted.
While school and district administrators handle the discipline of reported cases, school counselors work to provide students tools.
“We talk about setting boundaries,” Anderson explained.
“It’s acceptable not be friends with everyone, especially in the realm of social media. Time and time again we also talk about how when we witness bullying, we don’t know what to do. The trick is to not be a bystander, but an upstander.
“This might not be getting in the middle of a confrontation, but later coming alongside a peer. The biggest thing is that someone who is bullied needs support and to have someone say that they see you and what happened is not OK.”
Bullying can be very isolating, said the Kearney counselor.
“We also try to tell kids that it is our job for them to come in and share their problems. We want to be here to help walk you through the challenges,” Anderson said.
An upstander, she said, can help by reporting bullying as well. Parents can help by having open conversations with their children.
“Parents can ask if their kids are feeling safe at school or if they are seeing situations that upset them,” she said. “It can be a quick conversation at the dinner table or when you are picking them up from school.”
Liberty
Kelli Gillespie, a counselor at Heritage Middle School in Liberty, is in her fourth year with the Liberty district and ninth overall as a counselor.
As with other districts, she said Liberty Public Schools has a form that includes documentation of bullying.
“It’s shared with administrators who handle the discipline,” she said. “As a counselor, I am aiming to help students find solutions. We also have a districtwide anonymous report that can be a useful tool.”
The online reporting tool is available at app.sprigeo.com/district/liberty-public-schools.
At the middle and high schools, the motto is “See something, say something.”
“We have also seen the shift to cyberbullying and social media platforms,” Gillespie said. “It is crucial with social media that students understand that what they put out there is out there forever.”
For those who are dealing with bullying, Gillespie said counselors work with students to look at coping strategies and find positive support.
“When we meet with students, we identify at least one trusted adult here at school. We tell our students that it can take courage to report, but it can be done.”
