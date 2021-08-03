CLAY COUNTY — By state law, an annual sales tax holiday begins on the first Friday in August and continues through the following Sunday. Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers and other items as defined by the statute are exempt from sales tax for this time period.
Cities are allowed to opt out of this opportunity and in the Northland, Claycomo and Smithville opted out, meaning city sales tax will be added to those purchases. Liberty, Kearney and Gladstone will be participating and those purchases will not have sales tax. If a city is not participating in the sales tax holiday, the state’s portion of the tax rate, 4.225%, will still be exempt from qualifying purchases.
In 2021, the sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8.
Information for cities, counties and districts not participating in the 2021 Sales Tax Holiday, will be updated and posted online at dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school prior to the start of the holiday event.
