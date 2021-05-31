LIBERTY — In many ways, the connectivity among newly-awarded Eagle Scout David Stark, the late Cameron Leeds, and Leeds’ mother Janet is a bit awe-inspiring and, perhaps, serendipitous.
Stark, who is a member of Scout Troop 374, said Cameron’s Eagle Scout project years ago was to add physical therapy exercise equipment for students at the Liberty Early Childhood Education Center. He designed a project that helped students practice walking up steps, ramps and taking that big, first step on the bus.
“I was a student at the early childhood center,” Stark said. “I want to thank Cameron’s parents and his wife Alex for their help and support.”
Stark's ties continued to Janet, who works at the Woodneath Library Center. For Stark's scout project, she helped him with research at the library.
“It’s just lovely happenstance,” she said.
The Liberty Parks and Recreation team worked with Stark to create his project: Cameron’s Trail of Trees. The project is located in Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road. Cameron was an arborist and passionate about tree dedication, said Parks Director BJ Staab.
“Cameron brought a lot of passion to us,” Staab said of the late parks employee who died after a train collided with a city work truck in 2018.
Stark, in honoring Cameron’s legacy, created a tree identification program along the paved trails in Stocksdale. When walking along the trails, visitors can look for a QR codes on the trees and scan the codes with their phones to learn more about each tree species.
Stark has labels on 13 different tree species for scanning. Evan Cloepfil, special events and marketing coordinator for the parks department, created a web page about Cameron and the trail. Find it at libertymissouri.gov/2713/Camerons-Trail-of-Trees. The QR codes direct to the Missouri Department of Conservation website.
“It’s fitting for the project with Cameron’s passion about tree education,” Staab said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.