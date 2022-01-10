Each year, millions of people across the globe celebrate a unique holiday that is rich in tradition, spectacle and pageantry. The Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is celebrated around the world, even by people who do not trace their heritage back to China.
In China, Chinese New Year marks the end of the coldest days on the calendar and welcomes spring with new beginnings and the start of planting season. This spectacular holiday follows the lunar calendar, so there is no set date for the event. The Lunar New Year begins between January 21 and February 20 each year and lasts about 15 days. In 2022, the celebration begins Feb. 1.
Fireworks are a large part of Chinese New Year festivals. According to Chinese mythology, a monster named "Nian" would come about every New Year's Eve, forcing people to hide in their homes. A brave boy fought Nian off using fireworks, and the following day the public celebrated their survival by setting off even more pyrotechnics. Fireworks became a key component of celebrations from that point forward.
Some other traditions associated with the holiday include burning fake paper money and printed gold bars in honor of deceased ancestors. It is believed these offerings will bring fortune and good luck to ancestors in the afterlife.
Other customs include cleaning homes thoroughly prior to the dawn of the new year, welcoming family for a big reunion and avoiding activities deemed to be taboo. Such activities may include hair cutting, using scissors and other sharp objects, arguing, saying unlucky words or breaking things.
Children receive money tucked inside of red envelopes to help transfer fortune from elders to younger generations. In addition to red envelopes, homes and decorations are adorned in red. The red color was purported to be instrumental in scaring away Nian and bringing about luck.
Another component of Chinese New Year is the Chinese zodiac. One animal represents the entire year, and there are 12 different animals. The animal a person is born under can help decide his or her career, health and relationship status. 2022 is the year of the Tiger. The Tiger is known as the king of all beasts in China. The zodiac sign Tiger is a symbol of strength, exorcising evils and braveness.
Those born in 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950 and 1938 are all born under the Tiger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.