Celebrate National Dog Day with giving, grooming, getting active

Many dog owners celebrate their four-legged friends year-round, but National Dog Day on Aug. 26 lets every dog have its day. Here are a few ways owners can make their dogs feel special this year.
Get active
Whether around the block or on a trail, it’s beneficial for the dog as well as the owner to get outside and explore. Walks provide great opportunities to get dogs exercise and fresh air. Remember to follow leash policies in public settings and bring water and treats for the dog and the walker.
One outdoor option is take your furry friend to a local dog park.
The Liberty Dog park, located within Stockdale Park at 901 S. La Frenz Road, offers a fully-fenced 3 acres for dogs to enjoy agility obstacles, a fire hydrant and a water spigot. The park also contains a 5,400 square foot area for smaller dogs. Waste bags are also available with trash cans placed around the facility.
The Smithville Lake trails offer a more open environment for dog walking, although leashes are required. When going for extended walks on the multiple miles worth of trails, be sure to monitor weather conditions and look for any signs that the dog might need to return home. Heavy panting, a slow gait and repeated efforts to lay down are signs that dogs have grown tired.
Grooming services
In addition to food, shelter and medical care, pets require grooming to keep them healthy. Grooming is an important process that keeps pets’ coats, nails, skin and ears clean and healthy. Regular grooming sessions also offer other benefits such as providing one-on-one socialization with an owner or professional groomer.
Hydrodog, with its blue, dog-shaped trucks that function as mobile grooming stations, roam the Northland to provide its services which include: a hydrobath, brushing, nail clipping, paw pad trimming, ears and eyes cleaning as well as dog washing and flea/tick removal. Dog owners can set up appointments by calling Kansas City franchise owner Greg Koelling at 977-7370 or emailing greg@hydrodog.com.
New toys
A new toy works great as a gift for a dog because it can serve multiple purposes. Chew toys specifically provide stimulation, alleviate pain and can even entertain dogs.
To encourage healthy chewing, pet owners should keep plenty of items that are safe to chew around the house. When picking a chew toy, the Humane Society, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and other pet advocacy organizations want dog owners to consider age, size of dog, safety, personality and preference of dog.
The gift giving can also go further than just celebrating dogs at home. Animal shelters in the area accept donations to help provide for the animals cared for at those facilities. The Liberty Animal Shelter lists toys for dogs like nylabones, pet puzzles and even sturdy ice cube trays. The shelter also lists other essential items that can help dogs just as much as a new toy.
Pet adoption
What better way to celebrate a National Dog Day than by giving one a new home? Families ready to bring a canine into their lives will find animal shelters brimming with happy, healthy pets waiting for a new owner. Also, by adopting instead of buying a new pet, you’re making room for other animals in overburdened shelters. Not only are you giving more animals a second chance, but the cost of your adoption goes directly towards helping those shelters better care for the animals they take in.
For more information on pet adoption, contact local animal shelters. The Liberty shelter’s web address is libertymissouri.gov/2317/Animal-Shelter in Liberty. In Smithville, contact Megan’s Paws and Claws or visit the website smithvillemo.org/pview.aspx?id=20748&catid=0. In Kearney, visit Long Veterinary Clinic or go to longveterinaryclinic.com online.
