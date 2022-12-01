Holiday events are popping up all over the Northland from church performances to community tree lightings and more. Here is a listing of upcoming community activities in Clay County.
Kids shopping opportunity
On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, there will be KidzMall 2022 at Shoal Creek Community Church, 6816 N. Church Road, Pleasant Valley. There, kids can shop with a personal helper as parents wait outside the mall. Gifts range from $1 to $3. The hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Advent concert
Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, there will be a celebration marking the start of the season of Advent at St. James Catholic Church, 342 N. Water St., Liberty. The celebration, themed “Lessons and Carols,” includes the inaugural presentation of the church’s new pipe organ with Josh Peden serving as concert organist.
Candyland Christmas
From 1 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Smithville will be buzzing with Candyland Christmas. Visitors can stop by to see Santa on the stage in Courtyard Park, 118 N. Commercial Ave., then grab a goody bag and Candyland map of the various business goody stops. Afterward, guests can stay for the Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. and the lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree.
On Dec. 9, Santa will lead everyone to Heritage Park for the Candy Cane Quest that begins at 6 p.m. The Smithville American Legion Auxiliary sponsors the Annual Smithville Community Lighted Christmas Parade.
Liberty’s Hometown Holidays
The city of Liberty and Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. will team again for Hometown Holidays and the Mayor’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday. Family activities are from 2 to 5 p.m. There are photos with Santa, crafts with Lost Arts, games and face painting. A holiday treat tour will be available to the first 150 kids. The mayor’s tree lighting will be at 5:15 p.m. in front of Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St.
For more details, call 781-3575.
‘Songs and Carols
for Christmas’
The Liberty Community Chorus will present their Christmas concert, “What Sweeter Music — Songs and Carols for Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. James Catholic Church. The concert will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will also be live-streamed.
Tickets may be purchased online at {a href=”http://libertycommunitychorus.org” target=”_blank”}libertycommunitychorus.org or at the door.
Christmas
at Shoal Creek
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Dec. 10, visitors can take a break from the present and experience a 19th-century Christmas at Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 NE Barry Road.
“Visit the village of homes and log cabins of the 1800s while reenactors bring the village to life. Children will be able to make ornaments and visit with St. Nicholas. Reenactors will be performing a meaningful skit in the church. The mansion will be open with hot apple cider, hot cocoa and cookies for sale,” states a release.
Admission can be purchased at the door.
Atkins-Johnson
Farm Christmas
On Dec. 10, the Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum, 4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road, Gladstone, will be buzzing with Christmas cheer. First up is Photos and Cookies with Santa & Mrs. Claus. This event is noon to 3 p.m.
There’s a chance to purchase a digital photo with Santa. Plus, there will be spiced cider and cookies available in the traditionally-decorated farmhouse.
Second, starting at 7 p.m., there is a free Holiday Night program. The evening includes outdoor caroling by the Dickens Carolers, holiday crafts, a holiday luminary trail, bonfire with roasted chestnuts, spiced cider, a writing station to write letters to Santa, selfie stations and a guest appearance from Santa.
Kearney’s Magical Night
Kearney’s Magical Night starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 with the lighted parade. The parade will follow the same route as the school district’s Homecoming parade, which can be watched along Jefferson and Washington streets.
After Santa’s arrival, he will be on hand to take photos with children at Firehouse Community Center, located in front of Lions Park in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street.
From 7 to 9 p.m., families are welcome to visit participating downtown businesses to complete a family activity or craft. The night will also include a downtown fireworks display.
For more information, contact Kearney Enrichment Council’s Kurt Hamilton via email at kurt@kearneyenrichment.org.
Luzicka Ballet’s
‘The Nutcracker’
The Luzicka Ballet school will present a full-length performance of “The Nutcracker” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22, at the Liberty Performing Arts Theater, 1600 S. Withers Road.
Tickets are on sale at
{a href=”http://luzickaballet.com” target=”_blank”}luzickaballet.com.
