This holiday season may be the time to look at a budget and stick to it. After all, the challenges of 2020 have been filled with job cuts, furloughs and other cost-cutting measures that may have resulted in families tightening their collective belts.
Clay County Savings Bank Vice President Jackie Murtha said a step that could be taken right now that will benefit Christmas 2021 is a Christmas savings account.
“Start sooner than later,” she said. “It’s not a holiday that we don’t know about, but a fixed one that some extra savings could benefit later on.”
Other advice may be to shop for deals year-round. Murtha said spreading out the expenses rather than lumping the purchasing in November and December can keep from having big hits to the wallet all at once.
“It may seem silly, but get the kids to give shopping lists earlier,” she said. “If they want electronics, make it that one large gift or get multiple family members to chip in for that big present. This can be advantageous when teens want some expensive electronics.”
When venturing out to go shopping, make a shopping list.
“Don’t be an impulse buyer and make sure to check for coupons,” Murtha said. “Watch for sales and always avoid credit cards. They can be a big expense. Pay cash if possible. Also, don’t wait until the last minute to shop.”
The bank vice president recommends being thoughtful with purchases.
Murtha also encourages families to explore gifts that don’t cost a lot of money or any money at all. When her daughter was younger, she created a book of coupons that offered help with chores or cooking a meal.
“What’s better than that sort of gift from your child?” she asked. “It has been a stressful year for everyone, but what about making sure to spend time with people as you can while physically distancing. Perhaps that is more FaceTime or Zoom. Make time.”
Murtha also recommends people live within their means.
“That’s OK to do,” she explained. “Budgets are probably down for many people. Think about making gifts. Create cookies or hot chocolate in a jar with all the dry ingredients. I have a friend who makes these sorts of gifts and I am always excited to receive one.
“When people love to unwrap presents, go to the Dollar Store or Dollar Tree, and buy little items and chocolate bars. Wrap everything and have fun. Purchase inexpensive wrapping paper too.”
If the kids want a multipack of Matchbox cars, Murtha suggests opening the pack up and wrapping each car separately for added unwrapping fun.
According to Lifehack.org, holidays can be less expensive, but still meaningful by following tips. One suggestion is making handmade tree ornaments and paper chain decorations.
Another suggestion is to create a family advent calendar or have movie nights a couple of times a week for the entire family. During this time to create traditions, people can cook together as a family.
Find safe events to enjoy the holiday is another suggestion. For example, the site recommends traveling around town and noting where the best house decorations are and then share that list with friends and family.
To add interest to a simple celebration with minimal spending, put a theme on it and pay attention to adding a couple of details, states the site. Everything will look more exciting if it’s part of the “Christmas at the English pub” or “Beach cottage Christmas,” according to Lifehack.org. Pasta, pie, sparkling water with lemon or wine with sliced apples will never look fancier than at a thematic gathering, the site states.
Murtha said senior citizens also need to be part of the family conversation at Christmas.
“For many, give your time to talk to them,” she said.
SeniorCare.com released a report about top gifts and gestures for seniors in 2020. The biggest suggestions included house cleaning and a home-cooked meal.
The top gestures are just as popular as the top gifts.
Other favorites are automotive service, a streaming subscription, help around the home and handwritten notes.
