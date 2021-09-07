LIBERTY — Congregation members of Second Baptist Church of Liberty took to the community to put their faith into action with an annual Serve Sunday event.
This year, the outreach spread to more than 20 service projects, including efforts at Hillcrest Hope, Arthur’s Hill Park, Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, In As Much Ministry and Lillian Schumacher Elementary. In addition, around 20 people from the church created 44 care packages for first responders and medical staff at area hospitals and medical facilities.
At Lillian Schumacher, volunteers cleaned out an overgrown corner of the school lot. Heather Lewis, the church’s communications ministry assistant, worked on the effort with her son Jack Lewis, an eighth-grader at Liberty Middle School.
“I think it’s important to be in the community,” Jack said. “There are groups or organizations that can’t do it by themselves. They need help. It’s not too bad to spend the morning working.”
Fifth-grader Naomi Hoops, who attends Lillian Schumacher, said she enjoyed helping out her school as well.
“It’s something to do, which benefits others,” she said.
Along with brush removal, other volunteers including Principal Chris Gabriel worked on the playground, building two Gaga ball pits.
Braden Kittell, a Liberty Middle School sixth-grader, and his older sister, Brenna Kittell, an eighth-grader, joined EPiC Elementary fifth-grader Henry Lewis and Nathan Lewis building one of the pits.
“It’s hard work, but fun,” Braden said. “I like to serve.”
Brenna said she was thrilled to help build something that will be fun at recess.
“The school district has always had strong relationships with faith-based groups in town,” Gabriel said. “They always take care of our schools. When I was approached for the Serve Day, I knew we had the projects, including the Gaga ball pits, which are essentially the modern four-square game.”
Gabriel said the school PTA fundraised for the ball pits, but he was thrilled volunteers wanted to help construct the pits.
“Having kids that go to the school that can point to the work they helped with is a gift,” he said. “They have been able to offer some sweat equity today and helped make it happen.”
