LIBERTY — Clay County Public Health Center’s WIC program will host its annual World Breastfeeding Week Celebration Thursday, Aug. 5.
“Everyone — especially breastfeeding mothers, expecting mothers, support people and advocates — is invited to join in the festivities. The virtual event will be held via Facebook Live on the Clay County Public Health Center’s Facebook page from 1 to 3 p.m.,” states a press release.
During the celebration, several members of the community will share information on topics like car seat safety, safe sleep, breastfeeding resources, health insurance and dental health. Speakers will include lactation consultants from local hospitals, breastfeeding moms, a New Parent Educator from Easterseals Midwest and representatives from Kyleigh’s Gift, Healthy Blue and the Clay County Public Health Center STD, Dental and WIC programs. The celebration will also include giveaways.
World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated in 120 countries around the world and promoted by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action, World Health Organization and UNICEF.
The theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week is “Protect Breastfeeding, A Shared Responsibility,” with the goal of informing, anchoring, engaging and galvanizing action on breastfeeding and related issues.
“Breastfeeding provides numerous benefits to mothers, infants and the environment,” states the release.
Clay County Public Health Center provides breastfeeding resources through its WIC program. Participants can access tools such as breast pumps, after-hours support and support from a breastfeeding peer counselor. CCPHC also hosts regular breastfeeding encouragement groups and a Breastfeeding 101 class. Information can be found at clayhealth.com/wic.
