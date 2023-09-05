Clay County Clothes Closet changes name to Northland Clothing Center

KANSAS CITY NORTH — For more than 60 years, Clay County Clothes Closet has aided thousands of people, from children to working professionals with clothing needs. Recently, the board of directors voted to change the name of the nonprofit to the Northland Clothing Center.
Executive Director Marjie Siegfried-Stuber said the name change was mulled over for about two years.
Why change the name?
“While more than 98% of those we care for are from Clay County, we are getting more referrals from Platte County and a few from Ray County as well,” Siegfried-Stuber explained. “We have had people self-disqualify because they may be four streets from the Clay County county line.”
Board president Marty Hill said the new name allows NCC to present “ourselves more clearly for who we serve and what we do.”
“We are a clothing center that is available to all those in the Northland KC area who have a demonstrated need for clothing, from shoes to shirts, socks to coats,” the president said.
Siegried-Stuber said the renaming is rebranding to a certain degree.
“If we add locations in the future or move to a larger locations to accommodate more volunteers and donations,” she explained. “We know the need is great and we are here for the Northland.”
Siegfried-Stuber said the name change not only is a better description of the organization for the community, but allows her to seek more grants. Previously, she said she often faced limitations because the service area seemed too geographically specific.
“We have a greater market area reach,” she said.
Northland Clothing Center serves between 2,300 and 2,500 individuals annually. Siegried-Stuber said this year, NCC could serve about 2,700 to 2,800 people this year.
“The numbers are growing,” she said. “The growth is all over the Northland and our board is looking to make sure that the growth is intentional.”
After 64 years, this is a needed refresh.
“We are open to new ideas,” she said. “We are looking at increasing those online processes. We are planning on being here for a long time. It’s not about plateauing. It’s huge news. The new name helps us move into the future.”
Hours and needs
Currently, NCC is open Tuesday mornings and the first Saturday of each month. Siegried-Stuber said a goal is to expand hours to more Saturdays and evening hours.
“We have families that work and we need to meet their time needs,” she said. “We are also working on new partnerships.”
Siegried-Stuber said volunteers are always needed, but it’s not just about folding clothes or serving clients, but going to a location to pick up donations and/or offering clerical work.
“We are also in need of interpreters,” she explained. “We have diversity in the Northland and those families coming in come from many countries. We can use interpreters in Arabic, several African languages and Spanish.”
The organization also needs donations including children’s coats, new underwear and new socks.
“The school year has started and kids are going to school. Soon they will need coats and we don’t have enough,” Siegried-Stuber said.
Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at 389-6630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.