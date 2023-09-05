Clay County Clothes Closet changes name to Northland Clothing Center

Northland Clothing Center logo

KANSAS CITY NORTH — For more than 60 years, Clay County Clothes Closet has aided thousands of people, from children to working professionals with clothing needs. Recently, the board of directors voted to change the name of the nonprofit to the Northland Clothing Center.

Executive Director Marjie Siegfried-Stuber said the name change was mulled over for about two years.

The renamed Northland Clothing Center is in need of volunteers as well as donations. To learn more, visit northlandclothingcenter.org, call 454-3960 or email info@northlandclothingcenter.org.
Donations of winter clothing items, especially coats, are needed for children at the Northland Clothing Center.

