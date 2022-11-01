CLAY COUNTY — The public is invited to a benefit concert of the Kansas City Metro Men's Chorus to support the Clay County Clothes Closet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Fairview Christian Church, 1800 NE 65th St., Gladstone.
Noel Fulkerson serves as artistic director and conductor of the KCMMC. The concert has free admission, but a donation will be collected.
Concerts benefit charities throughout the area. Since its inception in the fall of 2001, KCMMC has raised and donated more than $523,000 for charities from Junction City, Kansas to Camdenton, Missouri.
Clay County Clothes Closet has served the clothing needs of impoverished residents of the Northland KC area since 1959. Clothing is a basic human need, and CCCC strives to make clothing available to the many individuals who have an established need for this assistance, according to the organization.
Along with the concert, the clothes closet is in need of winter donations. According to a recent Facebook post, the organization is in need of all sizes of boys' coats. Infant, toddler, children and adult sizes are also welcome.
Donations are accepted at the facility, 3939 N. Cleveland Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Donations can be dropped on the back side of the building. Ring the doorbell by the door on the left and someone will greet donors.
