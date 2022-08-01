CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Public Health Center is welcoming the community back to an in-person Family Fun Day event. The event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Macken Park, 1000 E. 27th Ave., North Kansas City.
This will be the sixth annual event celebrating ways local families can incorporate health and wellness habits into their daily lives.
Other area organizations that promote healthy living have teamed up with Clay County Public Health Center to offer free games, activities and entertainment, free health checks, prizes, healthy living resources, food trucks and more.
