It is normal to have cold legs and feet during the winter months. However, having cold limbs year-round, along with pain in the thigh and calf muscles when walking or climbing stairs or painful cramping in the hips or buttocks, is not normal and may be symptomatic of peripheral artery disease or PAD.
PAD is the narrowing and hardening of arteries in the arms, legs, stomach or head due to plaque build-up. When you develop PAD, these areas don’t receive enough blood flow to keep up with demand, resulting in symptoms like back pain, leg pain and nighttime cramps in the calf.
Unfortunately, more than eight million Americans are affected by the disease today but most do not know it.
“People who experience symptoms are the lucky ones,” said Joey Ghose, MD, cardiologist and PAD specialist at Liberty Cardiovascular Specialists. “The vast majority of people don’t recognize their symptoms or are misdiagnosed.”
PAD is a common disease of aging. One in three people older than 65 and one in three people age 50 or older who are diabetic or have smoked will develop PAD. A simple ABI test – measuring blood pressure in the arms and ankles at the same time – will show if a person has PAD.
Because PAD remains very much a silent killer, Ghose advises all persons older than 65 talk with a provider about whether ABI testing is right for them. “Welcome to Medicare” preventive screenings cover testing for abdominal aneurysm, which is a form of PAD.
“PAD is closely associated with coronary artery disease or CAD, which can cause stroke or heart attack,” said Ghose. “So if a person has been diagnosed with CAD, he or she should have a conversation with their primary care provider or cardiologist about ABI testing. It’s important not to wait for symptoms to develop.”
While PAD usually has a slow onset, some PAD is time critical. Blockage in a leg artery can cause sudden symptoms such as pain, pallor and lack of pulse. “These symptoms should be treated immediately,” Ghose said.
PAD is a chronic disease, but it can be improved by exercise, eating less fat and giving up tobacco products. Learn more about cardiac care at Liberty Hospital by visiting libertyhospital.org/heart.
