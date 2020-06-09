CLAY COUNTY — Now, more than ever, safety is crucial both inside and outside the workplace and the home. As the National Safety Council has recognized June as National Safety Month, family safety can be paramount as the summer heat has begun.
Sunscreen and water
Liberty Fire Chief John Mills said as temperatures rise, families need to think about hydration and sunscreen.
“We are just now hitting brighter sun and families want to be outside, perhaps at a swimming pool,” he said. “We need people to have that sunscreen and water. No one wants a trip to the doctor or emergency room because of a severe sunburn or because they are ill from dehydration.”
Any deficit in normal body water — through dehydration, sickness, exercise or heat stress — can make people feel rotten, the chief said. Symptoms include being thirsty, fatigued and mild headache. These can give way to mental and further physical decline.
Brian Matthys, a dermatologist at North Kansas City Hospital, said proper sun protection is essential for overall health.
“When it comes to prevention, it’s all about avoiding a sunburn in the first place,” he said. “As such, my favorite sunscreen is one that a patient will wear daily.”
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer with 90% of the cases caused by overexposure to ultraviolet light.
“When selecting a sunscreen, choose something that is broad spectrum and at least SPF 30, and SPF 50 is even better,” he said. “Worn properly, a broad spectrum sunscreen protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays.”
Bike safety
According to the KidsHealth website, kidshealth.org, buying bicycle helmets for kids might be met with some resistance as kids and teens may like the wind in their hair or they may complain about the helmets being heavy and uncomfortable. However, bicycle helmets can protect a child by reducing the risk of head injury by 85% and reducing the risk of brain injury by 88%.
Wearing a bicycle helmet also prevents bicycle-related deaths in children by 75%. The site suggests parents require children to wear helmets every time the child hops on a bike.
Helmets should meets the standards of the Consumer Product Commission. Aside from picking a helmet with this standard, helmets used should be based on fit. Buying a helmet too large or too small will not give 100% protection.
KidsHealth also recommends parents wear helmets for their safety and to encourage use by children. A study found that if parents wear helmets, 98% of their children also wear helmets. The number drops to 30% if parent's do not model helmet use.
Michael McGee, a nurse in trauma services at North Kansas City Hospital, said bike fatalities have increased and most bike deaths are between 6 and 9 p.m. However, some safety steps can help adults and kids.
“Conduct a quick safety check before riding,” McGee said. “This includes tires being properly inflated. Make sure brakes are working well and that the seat is adjusted and locked into place."
McGee said parents and children should follow traffic laws.
“Parents should not drink alcohol and bike,” he said. “Remember to ride single-file in the direction of traffic, stop for red lights and stop signs, use hand signals when turning at an intersection. ... Wear a helmet and reflective clothing.”
