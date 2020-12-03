Consider gifting loved ones something practical this holiday

While the latest version of Xbox and PlayStation gaming systems or the new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War game could be ideal gifts for children or some spouses, others may prefer more practical gifts for the holidays.
One popular and practical gift idea sweeping Pinterest includes a bucket of household items.
Easily found at stores selling inexpensive household items, one can consider picking up a mop bucket and filling it with items like dish soap, towels, sponges, surface cleaner, toilet paper, tissue, soaps and a collection of homemade baked goods to sweeten the pot. One could also include the recipes of the baked goods so when they are gone, the recipient can make more.
Another idea is to create a gift basket that can be reused to hold fruit or miscellaneous items and fill it with useful winter tools like gloves, a hat, a scarf, hot chocolate, disposable or reusable hand warmers, festive socks and a sweet treat like truffles or grandma’s famous cookies.
Specific to Christmas 2020, one may consider gifting face coverings and hand sanitizer this holiday season.
One could also consider gift cards to the recipient’s favorite grocery store or supercenter.
Gifts for men
For the men in one’s life, a practical gift idea could include things for the family car, like oil and an oil filter for the next oil change or a new ice scraper for frozen windshields.
All-weather tires, while expensive, can also be a practical and crucial gift as the weather begins to shift from rain to sleet and snow.
Gifts for women
For women, practical gift-givers may consider hand soaps, bath bombs, face masks, shower gels, a new loofah and/or a pair of slippers.
Gifts for grads
College students or those living on their own for the first time may benefit from having their first vacuum cleaner or iron and ironing board. One may also consider giving someone newly on their own a year subscription to the loved one’s favorite streaming service or a new streaming service he or she may want and can’t afford.
According to DIY Network, loved ones with specific interests can be the easiest to create gift baskets for. For example, a coffee lover could have a coffee basket including an assortment of ground or whole beans, a grinder, coffee press, coffee mug or tumbler and a sweet treat like homemade biscotti or chocolate-covered espresso beans. One could throw in a coffee decorated tea towel or dish towel to round it out.
Another idea DIY Network recommends is a meal basket. This can include items for an Italian dinner for two where the basket contains spices, pasta, pasta sauce, Parmesan cheese, fresh Italian bread and/or a bottle of wine and wine glasses.
If the gift recipient isn’t able to use the basket or bucket items are in, practical gift-giving experts suggest using a paper bag or gift bag that can be recycled and not unnecessarily take up space.
An advantage of gift baskets and buckets is each one can be easily contained and dropped off on a doorstep, allowing for social distancing during delivery.
