Corbin Theatre stages 'On Golden Pond'

LIBERTY — Corbin Theatre Co. will perform the stage version of the Oscar-award winning story “On Golden Pond” Thursday through Sunday, March 2 to 5, at Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St.
The 1979 Ernest Thompson play is the love story of aging Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. The Corbin production features Jerry Tracy as Norman and Patti Schockley as his wife, Ethel in a “slice of life” comedy-drama set in 1974.
According to the play description, Norman is a retired professor, nearing 80, with heart palpitations and a failing memory, but still observant with his biting wit. Ethel, 10 years younger, delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long life together.
“The play combines a sweet love story that has matured over the years with a family who has all the issues that most families have and more,” said director David Bryan. “The swing in emotions is on wonderful display with both laughter and poignant moments of a mature couple facing their own mortality while experiencing the fun moments of youthful exuberance.”
Local actress Shelley Richards plays Chelsea, the sometimes-estranged daughter of Norman and Ethel who comes to visit with her fiancé, Bill Ray, played by Gladstone resident Charlie Johnson.
Andy Barrett contributes laughs as Charlie, a long-time Chelsea suitor and local postman by boat.
Things change dramatically when Billy Ray, Jr., Bill’s son, stays the summer at Golden Pond. Liberty North High School student Austin Syler plays the exuberant teenager who brings a different life and spirit to the Thayer summer home.
Tickets are $15 per person online at corbintheatre.org or at the door. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Doors open 30 minutes before the production.
