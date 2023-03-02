Corbin Theatre stages 'On Golden Pond'

Corbin Theatre’s “On Golden Pond” cast is: front, from left, Jerry Tracy, Austin Syler and Patti Shockley; back, from left, is Charlie Johnson, Shelley Richards and Andy Barrett.

 Submitted photo

LIBERTY — Corbin Theatre Co. will perform the stage version of the Oscar-award winning story “On Golden Pond” Thursday through Sunday, March 2 to 5, at Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St.

The 1979 Ernest Thompson play is the love story of aging Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. The Corbin production features Jerry Tracy as Norman and Patti Schockley as his wife, Ethel in a “slice of life” comedy-drama set in 1974.

