In late October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration overwhelmingly voted in favor of making the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine available to kids ages 5 to 11 through emergency use authorization. The decision was influenced by clinical trial data as well as input from an independent advisory committee.
But some parents still wonder: is the vaccine safe and effective for kids?
Kay Gerstner, MD, internal medicine and pediatric physician at The Liberty Clinic, began administering the vaccine to children in early November and understands that parents and caregivers may have questions before deciding whether to vaccinate their child. She provided some answers to commonly asked questions.
Is the COVID vaccine safe for children?
Yes. The vaccine’s safety was studied in clinical trials among more than 3100 children ages 5-11, and no serious side effects were detected. Since the vaccine’s authorization, over a million American children have received their first doses without any serious adverse events. My own two young children are among them! The pediatric vaccine is the same Pfizer vaccine that has been proven to be safe in adolescents and older adults. Hundreds of millions of Americans have received it during the past year. The differences are that the children’s vaccine has only one-third the adult dose; it is formulated differently and distributed in a different vial with an orange cap; and it is administered with a smaller needle for kids’ comfort.
Can the vaccine affect children’s future fertility?
There is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that the COVID vaccines used in adults, adolescents or children have ANY impact on fertility.
Can children get both flu and COVID vaccines at the same time?
Yes! This has been studied. Both vaccines can be given together because the immune response to one vaccine does not affect the other. Actually, I advise everyone – including infants older than six months – to be vaccinated against influenza this year because the flu is expected to be more widespread and people will have lower immunity because most of us were not exposed to flu last year due to masking and physical distancing.
Can a vaccinated child still get COVID-19?
Like all vaccines, protection is not 100%. Yes, you may still catch COVID even if you are fully vaccinated, but the chances are much lower compared to people who are unvaccinated. Vaccine efficacy in Pfizer pediatric trials was greater than 90%. Even among vaccinated people with breakthrough infections, the vaccine helps them from becoming seriously ill and requiring hospitalization.
My child already had COVID. Should she still get a vaccine?
The recommendation is yes. Natural immunity to having COVID varies from person to person. The strength and duration of natural immunity is not assured, whereas vaccines have proven to offer consistent and strong protection. Talk to your primary care physician if you have questions.
Can my child experience side effects from the COVID vaccine?
Some potential side effects include pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever, joint pain and nausea. If a child experiences side effects at all, they should last only a day or two.
Can my child get COVID through the vaccine?
No, that is impossible. None of the vaccines manufactured in the United States are made with real virus. Instead, the Pfizer vaccine contains an mRNA code for the body to make a protein similar to the viral protein that generates immunity to fight the COVID virus. Because there is no real virus in the vaccine, you also cannot test positive for COVID as a result of being vaccinated.
As of October 10, 2021, nearly two million children in the U.S. have been infected with COVID, resulting in more than 8,000 hospitalizations and 94 deaths.
“The benefits of children getting a COVID vaccine far outweigh any perceived risk,” Gerstner said. “For one, more variants like Delta could appear and vaccines to date have proven effective at protecting against new variants.”
Gerstner asserts, kids who are vaccinated can return to their favorite activities more quickly, and they will protect loved ones who are at higher risk – something that will be especially important during the holiday season.
“I highly recommend talking with a primary care physician about your questions or concerns regarding the vaccine.”
