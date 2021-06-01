For the past 31 years, members of Kansas City Northland Elks Lodge, 7010 N. Cherry, Gladstone, have sponsored a scholarship breakfast with all proceeds from the “all you can eat breakfast” being used for student scholarships. The cost for the breakfast for children and adults is only $5. The breakfast will include: pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and a drink.
This year, the scholarship breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday and Sunday, June 5 and 6.
As in the past, raffle prizes will be offered. This year’s raffle prizes include: Sports and Tailgate Package, Ladies Day Out Basket, Boys & Girls Bicycles, and Car Care Package which includes four new tires.
