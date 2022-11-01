Living with diabetes during the holidays can feel like the Grinch stole some of the fun from parties and family gatherings. It doesn’t have to be that way, though, according to Liberty Hospital Diabetes Educator Lisa Rystrom, MSN, RN, CDCES.
“Diabetics need to maintain consistent carbohydrate intake and activity, but that can quickly derail during the holiday season and leave people with diabetes feeling fatigued and irritable with uncomfortable symptoms of high or low blood glucose,” Rystrom said. “However, it is possible to enjoy holiday dishes and desserts by following these smart eating tips from the American Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists.”
Eat breakfast or snacks earlier in the day. Avoid the idea of saving carbs for the big feast later. If you skip meals while “saving room for later,” it may be harder to manage your blood sugar.
Limit the number of servings of starchy foods on your plate. It might be tempting to have some mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and rolls. Instead, try to choose just one of the starchy foods, or take just a few bites of each.
Choose fruits and vegetables served raw, grilled or steamed. Avoid vegetables in creams, gravies and butter.
Stick to calorie-free drinks: water, tea, seltzer or diet sodas instead of punch or mixed drinks.
If you choose to drink alcohol, limit the amount and have it with food. Talk with your healthcare team about whether alcohol is safe for you. Women should drink no more than one alcoholic beverage a day and men should drink no more than two. A drink is: 12 fluid ounces (fl oz) of beer, 5 fl oz of wine, 1½ fl oz of 80-proof distilled spirits, 1 fl oz of 100-proof distilled spirits.
Take small portions of your favorite holiday treats, eat slowly and savor the taste and texture.
If you are a guest, offer to bring a healthy dish that you will enjoy and can substitute for a less healthy option. Revise holiday recipes by replacing one-third to one-half of the sugar with cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and replacing fat with applesauce for baking recipes.
Take a walk with family and friends after dinner. Exercise will get you moving, keep you focused on your goals and give you a welcome break from being surrounded by treats.
If you overindulge, don’t beat yourself up. Make a plan to get back on track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.