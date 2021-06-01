To encourage everyone to take small steps for sun safety, the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention and its national member coalition of over 40 organizations want to encourage sun safety awareness and remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors.
"After a year of COVID-19, we're all eager to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. But, much as we've been working at protecting ourselves from the hidden virus, we also must protect ourselves from the hidden dangers of ultraviolet radiation," said Boris Lushniak, co-chair of the National Council for Skin Cancer Prevention and former Acting U.S. Surgeon General.
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the nation, with almost 5.5 million cases diagnosed in Americans each year — more than breast, colon, lung and prostate cancers combined. According to a release, one out of every five Americans will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer in their lifetime.
"Skin cancer is highly preventable. Over 90% of all skin cancer is caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun or indoor tanning devices," states the release.
Americans can reduce their risk of skin cancer by:
• Not burning or tanning intentionally as no tan is a safe tan.
• Applying sunscreen and remembering to reapply every two hours while outdoors.
• Wearing sun-protective clothing and accessories like a hat.
• Seeking shade during peak times of the day.
• Using extra caution near water, snow and sand.
Learn more at skincancerprevention.org.
