After the Lights is the only evening sports medicine clinic offered in the Northland. It will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays through October at Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine, located at 398 N. Blue Jay Drive in Liberty behind Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Friday night sports are back in season and so are the chances of an athletic injury. Students who are injured during a Friday night sports event have a Northland option for immediate health care.
After the Lights is the only evening sports medicine clinic offered in the Northland. It will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays through October at Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine, located at 398 N. Blue Jay Drive in Liberty behind Dick’s Sporting Goods.
“The clinic is designed to evaluate any injury that raises a concern with a parent, coach or athletic trainer and they would like an athlete to be evaluated immediately,” said Sharla Leon, MS, SLP-CCC, director of Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine.
Injured athletes will be able to see a sports medicine provider without an appointment, without a trip to the emergency department and without waiting to schedule a doctor’s visit the following Monday.
Digital X-ray services are available at the clinic, and, if needed, an MRI can be performed at Liberty Hospital. Not only will an athlete receive care, but he or she also will leave the clinic with a plan for recovery, according to Leon.
“We can start the recovery process sooner by fast-tracking athletes who come to the After the Lights clinic,” she said. “We are able to fit them with crutches or knee braces and also can schedule follow-up appointments with Liberty Hospital Orthopaedics, primary care or physical therapy, if necessary.”
The program is designed with student athletes in mind.
“Our goal is to help them begin the recovery process faster so they can return to their sport as soon as possible,” Leon said.
After the Lights is open to all athletes in the community who participate in any sport or activity on a Friday night. Signs that an athlete may need to be evaluated immediately include joint swelling, difficulty moving and failing to bear weight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.