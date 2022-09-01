Sports Med tackle.jpg

After the Lights is the only evening sports medicine clinic offered in the Northland. It will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays through October at Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine, located at 398 N. Blue Jay Drive in Liberty behind Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Friday night sports are back in season and so are the chances of an athletic injury. Students who are injured during a Friday night sports event have a Northland option for immediate health care.

