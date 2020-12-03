This holiday season, families looking for a fun, unique and safe opportunity to support Harvesters — The Community Food Network can do so with Canstruction At Home, according to a press release.
Every year, families have been able to visit a local indoor mall to see structures built by engineering and architecture firms made out of nonperishable food items. The public displays will not happen because of COVID-19, but now families are invited to build their own structure at home.
Between now and Jan. 3, families can choose from one of six structures on Harvesters’ website designed by local firms and create that structure.
Each structure contains items that families might already have in their pantry or can find at an area grocery store. Once families finish building their structure, they are encouraged to post to social media, tagging Harvesters and using #HarvestersCanstruction.
Then families can dismantle their creation and donate the nonperishable food in a Harvesters barrel at a local Hy-Vee store.
Families also can create their own original design. Students who participate in this activity can receive 15 hours of community service.
Structure designs include “KC Heart” by BHC Rhodes, “Movie Night” and “Flower” by Davidson Architecture + Engineering, “American Flag” by Evergy, “Liberty Memorial” by Populous and “Fireplace” by Henderson Engineers.
All food items collected through Canstruction At Home will be distributed to Harvesters partner agencies to provide food to more than 141,000 people each month.
For more details, go to harvesters.org/CanstructionAtHome.
For additional ways families can support Harvesters, including activities such as Harvey’s Holiday Box Hunt and Holiday Boxes, visit harvesters.org/Harvesters-for-the-Holidays.
