Heather Hollon has been an active mother, learning all she can about the Omphalocele diagnosis that affects her son, Case Hollon. This cattle-raising family loves to bring awareness to the condition with their beloved cow print.
Heather and Blake Hollon, who live between Liberty and Kearney, are the parents of a feisty, tractor-loving 2-year-old little boy with all the spunk and active-nature a toddler should have.
Not many would guess their son, Case Hollon, had a complicated diagnosis known as Omphalocele, where his abdominal organs grew outside his body in a sac. Heather said the couple found out about the complication after a 15-week ultrasound while she was pregnant.
“We were fortunate that a technician doing the ultrasound knew about the condition,” Heather explained. “I was transferred to a high-risk doctor and then transferred to Children’s Mercy Hospital where several children with Omphalocele have been born.”
Case arrived via a C-section on May 17, 2020. He stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit for a month before coming home with a feeding tube (eight months) and oxygen for his first year. Now, the family meets with a surgeon annually and they expect Case to have surgery to repair a tiny hole in his heart at age 5 or 6. He will also have reconstructive surgery on his abdomen.
“We had never met anyone who went through this so I got online and found a support group,” Heather said. “The group formalized as O Warrior, a charity that helps families and kids.”
Children with Omphalocele need a specialized car seat that doesn’t cinch down the abdomen and the organs. Heather said the seats run around $1,500.
“Sometimes hospitals have the car seats that can be borrowed, but other times, families are waiting to take their children home and the hold-up is no car seat,” she explained. “The effort now is to ship a car seat where needed. The charity is hoping to raise funds to buy the seats and be a repository for the seats. It would be one place to find a seat.”
Another function of the charity is to educate pediatricians and obstetricians, the involved local mom said.
“Google can be very scary, but if we can share more accurate information and be a resource to help families get through that first year, all the better,” Heather said, adding that despite his initial diagnosis and surgeries needed, Case is expected to get to have a life like any other child his age.
To help bring further awareness, the Hollons celebrated Omphalocele Awareness Day on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Case’s day care, Little Dawg Academy in Kearney, is doing a special spirit week and fundraiser for him to benefit O Warrior. They are collecting change and titling the fundraiser “Coins for Case’s Cause.”
