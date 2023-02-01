Local family marks unique health issue, celebrates active toddler

Heather Hollon has been an active mother, learning all she can about the Omphalocele diagnosis that affects her son, Case Hollon. This cattle-raising family loves to bring awareness to the condition with their beloved cow print.

 Submitted Photo

Heather and Blake Hollon, who live between Liberty and Kearney, are the parents of a feisty, tractor-loving 2-year-old little boy with all the spunk and active-nature a toddler should have.

Not many would guess their son, Case Hollon, had a complicated diagnosis known as Omphalocele, where his abdominal organs grew outside his body in a sac. Heather said the couple found out about the complication after a 15-week ultrasound while she was pregnant.

Ride ‘em, cowboy!

During the annual Little Mr. and Miss contest during Jesse James Festival in Kearney, Case Hollon loves showing off his cowboy style.
Local family marks unique health issue, celebrates active toddler

Case Hollon’s organs now fit in his abdomen. The toddler has a zest for life.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.