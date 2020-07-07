July is National Anti-Boredom Month, a time in the middle of the summer when kids are out of school and families may be running out of fresh ideas for filling their free time.
As families have been spending a lot more time together in recent months, parents are probably already sick of hearing the all-to-familiar phrase “I’m bored.”
Here are a few ideas on how people can avoid feeling like there is nothing to do.
Board games have been a tried and true option to eliminate boredom. Many family-friendly board games that have been developed through the years are believed to be just as fun to play today as they were when they were first introduced.
Monopoly is a game that has entertained families for 85 years. Players travel around the board, buying property and charging the other players rent for landing on their increasing real estate portfolio. The Hasbro classic can also double as a learning tool, refreshing kids with simple math and probabilities lessons before returning to school.
For those looking to escape the confines of home, exercising outside can offer a remedy for summer boredom.
Hiking is a great way to enjoy the excitement and beauty of nature while also improving your overall health. According to Harvard Health, hiking as a form of low-impact walking can reduce risk for heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, obesity and anxiety. Northland residents can find 24-miles of paved trails for hikers, bicyclists and runners at Smithville Lake.
People who want to get outside but aren’t looking for a cardio workout might want to give gardening a shot.
Gardens can grow food, flowers and more. It can be a family activity with kids helping to design a garden that the entire family will maintain. The Missouri University Division of Plant Sciences lists potatoes, carrots, beets, turnips and winter radish as vegetables that can be planted for a fall harvest. Zinnia seeds can be planted in early July for a late bloom.
Even if gardening isn’t your thing, most people have a long list of other skills they wish they had time to learn. Everybody who has access to the internet can replace boredom with learning a foreign language or how to play an instrument.
Apps like Duolingo give people tools to practice foreign languages whenever, wherever and for however long they want to learn. Individuals that want to improve other skills can find an endless list of tutorials on YouTube. The knowledge of how to do things like simple home repairs or even coding a website are just a click away.
If all else fails, people can stamp out boredom by knocking out chores, some of which they’ve may have been putting off for too long.
Cleaning out a closet or garage not only gives you something to do, it can help you eliminate stressful situations in the future. Use plastic tubs to organize and store items like holiday decorations, old yearbooks, tools and many other things that you can never seem to find when you need them.
Maybe people don’t consider some of these things fun, but most of these activities will help put a stop to boredom during the summer months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.