Fitness class life-changing for 77-year-old Charlie Hughes

Eight years ago Charlie Hughes’ granddaughter boasted to him about completing several push-ups in her middle school P.E. class. That led the 69-year old to challenge her to a push-up contest. However, Hughes was shocked when he couldn’t complete a single one.
“I was at my highest weight and knew I needed to do something,” Hughes said. “I just wanted to get my physical strength back because there is no excuse for not having strength.”
In 2012, Charlie retired from a career in social services at Liberty Hospital. Two years later, he learned the hospital’s Sports Medicine clinic offered an adult fitness class. He summoned the courage to go one day, and then another. Soon he began attending class three times a week.
“I was nervous the first time I attended a class at Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine; the group did a 10-minute warm-up, and I thought that was the program,” Hughes laughed.
Although Hughes had undergone bilateral meniscus repair in both knees, the pain returned in one leading to a doctor’s recommendation of knee replacement. After attending the adult fitness classes, however, Hughes found exercise helped and his pain disappeared so knee replacement was no longer necessary.
Over time, Hughes lost 15 pounds and gained muscle mass. Now at age 77, he says he can to do things he was unable to do at age 18 or 25.
Hughes says being part of the adult fitness class is motivational, and that other participants encourage him to keep coming. He credits coach Taylor Earle with helping him build core strength and said the small group setting allows participants to feel like they have a personal trainer.
“Not only does Coach Earle offer plenty of positive motivation, but he monitors all of the class participants and provides corrections so we learn to do exercises safely,” Hughes said.
“There’s also absolutely no pressure. Everyone comes in at their own fitness level, and the coaches begin working with them right there. It is an incredibly good feeling to improve a little each time, and that’s what motivates me to keep coming back.”
A few years ago during a spring break to San Antonio, Texas, Hughes and his granddaughter were walking along the riverfront at night in the dark when he stepped off the sidewalk and lost his balance. Thanks to good core strength, he recovered and regained his balance. Hughes believes without it he likely would have fallen and fractured his hip.
Today, his granddaughter teaches second grade and she works out regularly.
“She probably could still beat me at push-ups,” he laughed. “But I’m in better shape now than I’ve ever been before, and that’s a great feeling.”
Liberty Hospital Sports Medicine offers several Adult Fitness classes for those 18+ as well as Functional Fitness classes for seniors or adults who may not physically be able to participate in a traditional exercise class. To learn more about classes, call 407-2315 or visit www.libertyhospital.org. Clay County residents aged 60+ can receive a discount for any adult fitness class.
