While many people are familiar with the term general surgeon, they are not always sure exactly what a general surgeon does. Dr. Jordan Myhre of the Liberty Hospital Surgeons Clinic, explains the difference between a general surgeon and other doctors and answers some of patients’ most frequent questions.
“Historically, a general surgeon was more like a rural surgeon who did everything, hence the name general,” Myhre said. “Nowadays, it is a little more focused. We do endocrine surgery, hernia surgery, emergency general surgery, which includes gallbladders, appendectomies, bowel perforations, diverticulitis and things of that nature.”
General surgeons also perform cancer surgeries of the abdominal area.
“Our work can also span areas such as colon cancer or specific types of other cancers in the abdomen, depending on the kind of training of that specific surgeon,” Mhyre said. “There are also more common surgeries that people do not want to talk about, such as hemorrhoids or abscesses. All of these are reasons why a patient would be referred to a general surgeon. It’s a full gamut of invasive to minimally invasive surgery.”
Patients often are hesitant about surgery, and questions vary depending on the person.
“We get asked a lot of questions specific to each patient’s surgery: ‘What is my recovery going to be like? What is the pain after surgery going to be like? Are we going to be seeing and following up with you?,’” Myhre said. “It really depends on how invasive the surgery is. Many procedures we do now utilize the Da Vinci robot. This leaves people with minimal incisions and few sutures that need to be removed so they can shower after surgery. It all makes recovery much, much easier.”
Typically, before a patient visits a general surgeon, they are referred by a primary care doctor, although a referral is not required for a consultation appointment.
While general surgery is less invasive than other areas of surgery, Dr. Myhre went into general surgery to help people get back on their feet as quickly as possible.
“People come in with a specific problem,” he said. “I can offer surgery to fix that problem, usually within an hour or two of the procedure and then within a few weeks, they’re back to living their normal lives. It’s almost an instant gratification of fixing a specific problem with minimal complications afterward.”
Talk to your primary care provider if you have questions about surgery or call the Liberty Hospital Surgeons Clinic at 781-3515.
