While many people are familiar with the term general surgeon, they are not always sure exactly what a general surgeon does. Dr. Jordan Myhre of the Liberty Hospital Surgeons Clinic, explains the difference between a general surgeon and other doctors and answers some of patients’ most frequent questions.

“Historically, a general surgeon was more like a rural surgeon who did everything, hence the name general,” Myhre said. “Nowadays, it is a little more focused. We do endocrine surgery, hernia surgery, emergency general surgery, which includes gallbladders, appendectomies, bowel perforations, diverticulitis and things of that nature.”

