Brad hung up the phone after learning his younger sister had breast cancer. This story seemed all too familiar for his family as his mother had ovarian cancer and several sisters had breast cancer.
Looking at his daughter and son, he called his primary care provider to share the latest diagnosis. His doctor referred Brad to a genetic counselor to discuss how genetic testing might show whether he or his children were at increased risk for developing cancer. The genetic counselor could explain how this knowledge could influence his immediate family’s health care decisions, and help him decide if his children should have genetic counseling or testing in the future.
Genetic counselors play an important role in explaining how genetic conditions might affect a person or family. Professionally trained in both medical genetics and counseling, they focus on helping patients get information they need to make informed choices about their health care.
“Our genes are like a set of directions that tell our bodies how to grow and function correctly,” said Liberty Hospital’s certified genetic counselor Emily Millare. “Genetic counselors help individuals understand how their genetic information can impact their health by clarifying risks for certain disorders or determining if a genetic difference is causing specific symptoms.”
Millare provides genetic counseling related to cardiology and cancer care at Liberty Hospital and soon plans to offer prepregnancy and prenatal genetic counseling. She can recommend testing and, based on test results, can offer a risk assessment that may help a patient decide if they want to pursue certain treatment or screening.
“A genetic counselor’s job is to educate about testing options, genetic disorders, inheritance patterns, possible genetic risks, treatment options and support resources,” Millare said. “I empower people with information about their options, then I support the person in making the best decision for their current circumstance.”
Millare commonly counsels patients who are having trouble getting pregnant, have multiple family members with related health conditions, have a predisposition for disease or have had abnormal test results that raise suspicion for a genetic disorder.
Millare enjoys working with individuals as well as entire families. She reviews their personal and family histories and can suggest testing as well as facilitate the testing process.
Typically, Millare’s patients are referred to her by cardiologists, oncologists, OBGYNs and primary care physicians.
Sometimes what patients learn with Millare impacts their decisions related to surgery, treatment, medical management or lifestyle choices.
Education and empowerment are the cornerstones of genetic counseling, said Millare.
“I work to ensure each patient feels equipped, emotionally supported and comfortable with the choices they make about their health care,” she said.
