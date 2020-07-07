Whether the instructions are from a golf coach, a golf pro or the Professional Golfers' Association, the top rule for teaching children to play golf is for them to have fun. As families seek activities close to home this summer golf might be a fun activity to explore. Especially during Parks and Recreation Month in July and August being designated as National Golf Month.
Longtime Liberty golf coach Forrest Bertoldie, who serves as assistant coach now, said no matter what the aspirations will be for young golfers, the game has to be fun.
“If eventually they want to be serious and participate on a high school team, they still need to have been exposed to the game and enjoy it,” he said. “Generally speaking, kids who begin golf at the age of 11 or 12 can have some success. Again the caveat to all this is to make sure the kids are having fun.”
During those early years, especially if parents golf, children can start learning the game earlier than 11 or 12.
“I would say that most high schoolers at least started in during middle school,” Bertoldie said. “As for clubs, I wouldn't recommend renting, but check with the golf course to see if they have any lost and found clubs to at least try out.”
Bertoldie also suggested visiting a sporting goods store that has limited stock.
“Try a 7 iron or a pitching wedge and get out and practice with it,” he said. “If they like it, then look at lessons or taking the children out more. If they want to improve and are ready to apply themselves, go for it. Just remember to have fun. Get them on the practice range and have fun hitting the ball.”
Bertoldie said sometimes grandparents who play also may be great teachers for children because they likely have time and patience.
Brad Volker, teaching professional at Shoal Creek Golf Course, who owns Flight Golf Academy of Kansas City, said golf is a lifetime sport that can be passed down from parents or grandparents.
At Shoal Creek, Volker offers four junior golf camps – two in June and two in July. Most of the participants are between the ages of 7 to 13 years old.
“These camps are designed to introduce kids to golf,” Volker said. “I teach the rules, the etiquette of the game and some basic fundamentals of the golf swing. On the last day, I get them on the golf course and they see what it is like to play two or three holes. They put those new skills to work.”
Some students repeat the camps, he added.
For those with more intermediate skills, Volker offers the PGA Junior League. In his fourth year, he takes a team out and they play nine holes. Most of the kids are between 8 and 13 years old.
“Between Sycamore Hills, the other course I teach at, and Shoal Creek, I have about 25 kids and we play every Sunday night,” he explained. “COVID-19 has altered our practice schedule, but we continue to play.”
As Volker offers these various programs, he shares expertise with children who might be ready to start golfing.
“Every kid is different,” he said. “Lessons are 30 minutes. I have had kids as young as 6. The big thing is that parents who play should be part of that child's experience. However, some parents know their children need to hear from someone else and that is where I come in.”
Volker said children and teens come with different needs and wants. For younger golfers it might be about fun or hitting with the driver and smashing the ball as far as it can go, he said.
“For other kids, it's about making the high school team,” he said. “Not matter what, I try to tell the kids that they need to learn to like practice. Golf is a repetition sport. If you are older, bring that phone with music, plug in the headphones and listen to music as you work on swings and lessons.”
Volker said he understands golf can be expensive but there are companies specializing in children's clubs.
“They are good quality and not a ton of money,” he said. “Green fees are another expense. For older kids who can work, they may want to seek out a job at a golf course. Play and practice is either free or extremely reduced. If you are too young to get a job, there is Youth on Course. There is an initial fee to be a member and then a reduced fee for kids to play on courses.”
Volker said there are many benefits golf provides children and teens including sportsmanship.
“Golf doesn't have referees so honesty is paramount,” he said. “It's more physically demanding than people think. Kids and teens carry their own golf bags and that's about 30 pounds around for 4 to 6 miles. It's good physical exercise. If kids play as part of a team, obviously teamwork is critical. There are manners that matter. In junior golf, a lot of things can be carried over as life lessons. If you play 18 holes with someone, you can learn a person's character.”
