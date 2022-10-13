CLAY COUNTY — Throughout Clay County, there are dozens of upcoming Halloween events for families. The following is a chronological list of large-scale events.
Oct. 15
Historic Downtown Liberty Farmers’ Market offers a Pumpkin Festival Saturday. The pumpkin decorating contest display is up at The Artisan Market. The community can participate too as they offer pumpkin creations.
Drop them off from 7 to 8 a.m. on Saturday (the morning of the Pumpkin Festival.)
Oct. 19
Maple Woods Community College offers Honk & Howl, an event designed for the whole family, according to the college. From 5 to 7 p.m. in the campus’ Parking Lot 2, 2601 NE Barry Road, cars will be parked and guests can walk through the area to get treats.
Canned food donations will be collected and an ice cream truck will be available for individuals to make purchases.
Oct. 20
Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, 407 N. La Frenz Road, Liberty, will host the 37th Annual Fairy Tale Forest, from Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 20 to 23. Hours of the event are 6 to 8:30 p.m.
This non-scary Halloween event features the Walk of 100 Jack-O-Lanterns, a walk through a quarter-mile trail with jack-o-lanterns carved by local residents and a treat bag to take home.
Eventgoers should wear a costume and dress to be outside. The nature center and restrooms will be closed.
This is a fundraising event to benefit the nature sanctuary and its educational programming.
Ticket information is available at {a href=”http://naturesanctuary.com” target=”_blank”}naturesanctuary.com.
Oct. 21
The Liberty Parks & Recreation Department is again mixing holiday fun with outdoor activity with the Spooky Trail Hunt, which starts Friday, Oct. 21 and runs through Halloween. There will be 12 ghosts hiding along the Cates Creek/Jefferson Park trail off Missouri Highway 291. The best place to park is on Missouri Court behind the Dr. Spotless Car Wash next to the playground and gaga ball pit. The trail is .4 miles one way.
Each ghost will be holding a letter. Guests can find all the letters to unscramble the answer to the ghosts’ favorite joke, which can be found on the activity sheet at {a href=”http://libertymissouri.gov/57/Parks-Recreation” target=”_blank”}libertymissouri.gov/57/Parks-Recreation.
Participants can bring the completed activity sheet to the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road, for a Halloween treat. Prizes are available for the first 700 children who complete the activity and return it to the Liberty Community Center. The limit is one prize per child. Completed activity sheets will be accepted through Nov. 4 or until all the prizes are gone.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m., Friday Fright Night will take place in Gladstone at Happy Rock Park, 7511 N. Antioch Road. There will be trick-or-treating for those 12 and under and children’s games.
There is a recommended $2 donation or two canned goods per child. Proceeds benefit the Northland Christmas Store. No registration is required.
Oct. 22
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, there’s a Halloween 5K that starts in Heritage Park in Smithville, 320 E. Main St. The event is sponsored by the Smithville Bike Co-op and Smithville Parks and Rec. Costumes are recommended.
Register at {a href=”http://runreg.com/halloween-run-benefiting-smithville-parks-and-rec” target=”_blank”}runreg.com/halloween-run-benefiting-smithville-parks-and-rec.
From 1 to 3 p.m., Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 NE Barry Road, offers a kid-safe Halloween event. Admission is $5.
Families with infants to those in elementary school are invited to trick-or-treat door to door throughout the historic village. There will also be other activities and historical demonstrations of life in Missouri during the 19th century. The event will take place rain or shine.
Starting at 3:30 p.m., Smithville’s Haunted Campground will be at Smith’s Forks Campground at Smithville Lake. The annual event allows participants to walk through the campground trick-or-treating while viewing decorated campsites and booths. The event is free to attend.
At 7 p.m., there will be candlelight cemetery tours at Big Shoal Cemetery, 4125 NE 64th St., Gladstone.
Tours explore the history of the 195-year-old Big Shoal Cemetery and gives visitors the chance to meet the people buried there including Clay County’s earliest settlers, veterans and colorful characters.
To purchase tickets, visit the Gladstone Community Center front desk or call 423-4200. This is an outdoor walking tour so guests should wear comfortable shoes and bring a jacket. In the event of extreme inclement weather, this outdoor event will be canceled and eventgoers refunded.
Oct. 23
The team at Northland Rolladium, 1020 Kent St., Liberty, will hold the third annual Trunk ‘R Treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be many vendors and groups passing out goodies.
Oct. 28
Kearney’s Halloween Blast starts at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in Kearney’s Lions Park, 340 S. Jefferson St. For two hours, there will be a trunk-or-treat, games, costume contest, prizes and more. This is a free event.
Oct. 29
For teens, there will be a Zombie Walk at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Mack Porter Park, 1001 N. Missouri Highway 33, Kearney. There is a $5 entry fee. According to a Facebook post, “If you like haunted houses, then you’ll like this event. Beware of the zombies.”
Oct. 31
On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the historic downtown Liberty Square will be buzzing with all the best ghouls and goblins for the annual trick-or- treat event. From 5 to 7 p.m., businesses will be giving out candy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.