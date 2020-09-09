According to grandparentsday.org, COVID-19 may put a different slant on celebrating Grandparents Day Sunday, Sept. 13, as many grandparents are in the age range that could be in jeopardy due to the virus.
While getting together in large groups may be out of the question, there is Facetime and Zoom for digital gatherings. Grandparents can also create blogs where they share their stories. These can become a lasting online presence to share with grandchildren.
As for gifts that grandchildren can get their grandparents this year, the following are some ideas.
Sending hand-written notes can be treasured and a creative way to keep families connected. Orange Easel owner Allison Jensen said she kept a portfolio of her own children’s artwork when they were younger. The art school owner and teacher said she kept abstract pieces, the fun pieces and would scan them in.
“I ended up creating note cards out of their work,” she said. “They became stationery. I would put the kids’ names, the title of the art and the date it was created. I would even put the media used. It was very formal, but fun because they were early writers.”
Another project that can united families and celebrate grandparents is creating a family tree. Grandparents can start the tree, taping a drawing of a tree to the garage or front door. They can start by adding their hands first, Jensen said.
“As the day progresses, you can have the whole family stop by to add a handprint,” she said. “Even the family dogs can get in on the action with safe paints.”
For her mother-in-law, Jensen and her family created sunflowers out of handprints.
“Other simple gifts could include stamping dish towels,” she said. “You can make your own stamps or paint on dish towels. Stamps are easier for younger kids. You can even create a pattern and have that cool fiber art piece in the end.”
Other easy craft ideas include purchasing air-dry clay and making trinket bowls, Jensen suggested.
“Kids can make simple pinch pots or coil pots and those are ideal for coins from grandpa’s pockets,” she said.
For older kids, Jensen suggested Shibori fabric dyeing. The indigo-dyeing process can be done on scarves or masks.
“Those early sewers or even those who don’t sew well can make masks,” she said. “After all, we all need them now. Other ideas include making candles.”
For another treat that’s edible, Eileen’s Colossal Cookies offers Dough to Go as well as Frosting to Go. Families that deem it safe to be together can purchase the dough and frosting and have a cookie creation party.
Local owner Kristen Uhlman said the to-go dough holds up well in the refrigerator.
“If grandparents have family cookie cutters, the dough rolls out well for those cookies, too,” she said. “Doing these projects together are creating memories that last a lifetime.”
