LIBERTY — Few creatures can inspire community action like a lost dog. This was proven true when an almost 8-pound gray Havanese named Daisy Jo brought the neighborhood of Clay Woods together.
The dog went missing in early August. The search begin after Cynthia and Olivia Sudmann went school shopping. The family dog doesn’t care to be left alone so neighbors and friends, the Moores, were pet sitting.
Alicia Moore said Daisy Jo bolted from the house when the family was getting a visit from friend Nate Noftzger.
When the front door opened, Daisy Jo darted between Noftzger’s legs.
“I really think (the dog) figured Olivia was back,” Alicia said.
Cynthia said Daisy Jo is a mix of timid and playful, which added to her stress of not knowing the boys pursuing her.
“Nate was able to keep up with DJ and saw the opening in the woods where she disappeared, which was a key piece of information for finding her later,” Moore said.
There were tears from everyone, but also determination to find the little dog.
Michael Moore alerted the Sudmanns as soon as they realized they couldn’t locate the dog. while Michael, Jackson Moore, Katie Moore and Noftzger searched the wooded area where the dog disappeared. Alicia ended up getting pictures and identifying information from Olivia and sent it on to Derek Noftzger, who joined the chase.
“He sent out the picture and description to our neighborhood Facebook account, alerting others about her recent disappearance. Derek also accompanied one of the Odd Fellows’ owners on her golf cart and covered their property to search for DJ. He also promptly kept the search team updated on any Facebook feedback so we could focus on looking for DJ,” Alicia said. “Social media was so important as was word of mouth.”
Jesse and Melissa Leimkuehler, owners of Belvoir Winery, gave the team permission to search their property, joined the hunt and put the winery staff on alert.
Neighbors with security cameras were asked to stay on high alert. The Claywoods neighborhood president also helped formulate a plan of action, providing his knowledge of the woods.
“The neighbor at the end of the cul-de-sac has a camera and she spotted DJ and my daughter Katie spotted DJ about that time, too,” Alicia said. “She ended up helping us remotely while she was in Minnesota. She walks her dog and was able to offer some possible places for DJ to go.”
Another neighbor handed out leashes in case the search crews found DJ, which Alicia had in her jacket pocket when they found DJ after about 14 hours of the dog being missing.
“She was sitting in the sunlight, almost like a beam was illuminating her,” Alicia said. “Then, Olivia and Mr. Sudemann got a hold of her.”
Cynthia said the entire experience was exhausting.
“When I carried her back out, I think she realized she was safe,” Olivia said. “She was a little scratched up and a had rash on her stomach, but overall OK.”
The two families said lots of prayers during the search.
There was even a celebratory dinner of Chipotle and ice cream sundaes when the dog was located.
The whole experience was like a modern-day reenactment of the “Lost Coin Parable,” Alicia said. “Instead of carefully sweeping the house, carefully searching for a lost coin, ... we swept our neighborhood and the surrounding woods looking for a lost pet!”
“We knew the Moores were a special family before DJ,” Cynthia said. “They went above and beyond with the search party. I am not sure anyone else would have gone so far.”
