School personnel, parents and students can use the Courage2ReportMO program which "provides a safe and confidential way to report any concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others," according to Col. Eric T. Olsen, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
These concerns may include assault, bullying/repeated harassment, cyberbullying, fighting, guns, homicide, human trafficking, knife, planned school attack, imminent school shooting, school shooting threat, sexual offense, suicide or a terrorist threat. Those reporting their concerns may remain anonymous.
The patrol received 743 reports through the Courage2Report program from Aug. 1, 2021 through May 24, 2022.
Courage2Report Missouri empowers adults and children to be the solution in addressing community and school safety.
"C2R provides a 'sooner is safer' tool to report real time concerns 24 hours a day. All school buildings are preloaded into the system, simply choose the one that needs to be aware of the concern," states a release about the program.
There are several ways a concerned person may submit a C2R report:
• through an Apple or Google Play Courage2Report mobile app;
• by making an online report via mshp.dps.missouri.gov; or
• by speaking confidentially to a trained professional at (866) 748-7047.
C2R Missouri calls and tips are answered 24 hours a day, 365 days per year by communications professionals and include two-way dialogue. Reports are sent to the appropriate school and/or law enforcement agency for investigation and follow-up.
"Information in C2R reports allows schools and their community partners to proactively manage potential risks and increases school safety," states the release.
Schools are urged to verify their administrative contact information is up-to-date and available to C2R staff.
"This ensures the correct individuals are notified in the event a C2R report involves their school," states the release.
Any school not familiar with the C2R program may have personnel request a C2R Missouri School Contact Form from the administrative office by calling (866) 362-6422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.