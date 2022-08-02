LIBERTY — Hillcrest Hope is planning a back-to-school bash for Sunday, Aug. 7. Prior to the event, the transitional housing staff is seeking community help to collect backpacks filled with school supplies.
Items needed in the backpacks include a supply box or pencil pouch, glue stick or washable glue, scissors, erasers, No. 2 pencils, a box of crayons, two boxes of facial tissue, highlighters, a ruler, pocket folders, loose-leaf wide-ruled paper, spiral notebooks, blue and black ballpoint pens and a composition notebook.
Donations of backpacks full of supplies can be dropped off Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Hillcrest Store, 7 W. Mill St., Liberty.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, the Hillcrest Hope parking lot will be a place for free food, outdoor activities to provide local kids with school supplies. Backpacks will be provided while supplies last.
Currently, the nonprofit wants to give out 100 backpacks. Staff and volunteers will separate them and hand them out in three groups: elementary, middle and high school.
For links to school supply lists, visit hillcresthope.org.
