With the first day of school around the corner, parents and kids are busy preparing for the new year. Choosing a new lunch box and school supplies are essential, but parents also shouldn’t forget about their kids’ health.
“When kids feel anxious, especially during a transition like back to school, being prepared is the key,” said Melanie Palma, APRN, clinical nurse practitioner at Liberty Hospital Primary Care Shoal Creek. “It’s best not to delay talking about school or getting kids back into a routine, but get a head start in the weeks leading up to the first day.”
For example, allowing students to choose clean clothes that make them feel confident as well as laying items out the night before school is a simple start. Because a new lunchroom can be intimidating, packing lunch the night before or looking through the cafeteria menu ahead of time can make the experience go smoothly.
Keeping kids healthy is an important part of being in a classroom, so Palma suggests a well-child visit to identify any health issues that might interfere with school.
“Find out if you’ve missed any routine vaccinations during the past year and get up to date. Also, if your child is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, it is highly recommended that they get one before school starts,” Palma said.
Adequate sleep also is vital to kids’ health and school performance. Summer bedtime routines often include staying up late, so experts recommend beginning a week or two before the first day of school and moving up bedtime by 15 minutes each night until kids are on their school sleep schedule. Turning off electronic devices 45 minutes to an hour ahead of bedtime also is recommended because light and media content can delay the onset of sleep.
Studies show that kids who eat breakfast before school are more likely to have a better attention span, perform better at school and be less hyperactive. Choose healthy breakfast foods that are high in fiber, low in sugar and include healthy grains and protein.
It’s a great idea to include kids in preparing healthy lunches and offering whole fruits over juices as well as veggies whenever possible. Healthy foods that can be high in sugar include granola bars, cereals, smoothies and yogurts.
Having a healthy snack available after school can help kids detour away from unhealthy foods.
“Monitoring kids’ mental health is more important than ever,” Palma said. “Ask them good questions about their day that begin with, ‘Tell me about.’ If your child feels overwhelmed at school, reach out to a teacher or counselor about your options.”
While back to school can be a busy and stressful time, try to keep a sense of humor. Feeling anxious before the first day of school is normal so encourage kids to talk openly.
Having a positive attitude can help everyone in the family adjust to a healthy school year.
