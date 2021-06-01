The Northland Shepherd's Center's fundraiser Jazzin’ in June will be held online again this year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1 and 2, is a chance to preview auction items including sports memorabilia, restaurant gift cards, entertainment possibilities, art works, jewelry and items for children.
“This year’s Fund-A-Need is mowing lawns for seniors who cannot care for them as they would like and as required by ordinance. Mowing their lawns is one way NSC enables seniors to remain in their homes longer,” states a release about the center’s fundraising efforts.
Auction items can be viewed at casbid.com/shepherdcenter. Bidding on items begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 3. Bidding is open through 9 p.m. Monday, June 7. Tickets for the barbecue meal can also be purchased on the auction website. Award-winning Chef Cory Booz will be preparing the meals.
Pick-up of meals and auction items won will be from 6 to 7 p.m. June 11, curbside at the center, 5601 NE Antioch Road in Kansas City.
